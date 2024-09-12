System Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Join us on this exciting journey into the future, we want to hear from You!
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and have the ability to carry it out. At Volvo Cars our mission is clear: "To be the world's most progressive and desired premium car company and to make people's lives less complicated". We have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales and customer satisfaction and to make this happen, we need talented people on-board. People that want to make a difference and create the next generation Volvo Cars in a global, dynamic and respectful environment.
Main Responsibilities of the Department
Longitudinal Vehicle Control deliver features and innovations to enable the next generations of electric propulsion, self-driving vehicles and active safety technology. Vehicle Motion Controls aim is to control the vehicle in all six degrees of freedom by input from several sensor to control several actuators as propulsion, and chassis features. The organisation work on early research and advanced engineering projects to industrialization of the systems in teams that covers all from feature definition, system design, software development to system and vehicle testing.
As System Design Engineer, you will be a part of a highly skilled international team that design and develop control models to support customer functionality, you will be a member of the ones forming tomorrows automotive. We are working with a variety of different areas and tasks such as functional and system safety architecture, signal and subsystem definition, and requirement towards ECUs, sensors and actuators. You will work closely to SW developer and vehicle and sub system test engineers, thus get a very good understanding of the complete vehicle system.
Who are you?
We seek you how can contribute to our team which means you have the right technical understanding and as well as the right soft skills and mindset.
We seek those that are open minded and have a good ability to cooperate, which is essential given the fact that you need to manage a broad network both internally and externally. You are a good communicator with ability to cope with many topics in parallel. You are a technical-minded team player with the ability to work with different cultures. You have a strong analytical capability, are structured and organized in daily work, business and performance driven with a solution focused mindset.
Requirements:
* M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Physics or similar
* System or software control engineering within the automotive sector or similar
* Experience from safety critical systems
* Excellent English skills, both verbally and in writing
* Driver's license (type B)
Meritorious Experiences:
* Knowledge of other electrical base technologies (e.g. network design or communication, diagnostics)
* Experience in Vehicle Dynamics
* Understanding of system safety ISO26262 Ersättning
