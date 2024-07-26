System Engineer
Description:
Mechanical Engineering encompasses a variety of engineering assignments such as planning, designing, and modifying machinery, equipment, and products. It also co-ordinates activities internally and with other groups to effectively accomplish objectives requiring knowledge of associated functions and related engineering fields. Use computers and selected programs for such matters as preparing reports and conducting analyses.
Follow specific instructions of supervisor or senior engineers to perform the less complex professional assignments requiring application of standard engineering principles and practices.
Minimum requirements of education and experience:
• 8-10 years of work experience within the relevant field, and a bachelor's degree or
• Another technical degree with less than 15 years of work experience within the relevant field.
• Working command of the English language.
Demonstrating knowledge in advanced high-end CAD software(s) to ensure CAD activities, 3D-modelling in parts and assembly's in different levels, 2D-drafting for drawings and layouts are delivered on time and meet quality standard.
Being familiar with the design principles, guidelines and applicable standards used within electromechanical plant design , both onshore and offshore.
Evaluating, selecting and applying standard techniques and procedures to perform Station layout design, building requirements inputs to civil designer, installation drawings and detail design of steel support, connectors, insulators etc.
Providing technical support for installation and commissioning activities for the projects under execution.
Preparing proposal/presentation of engineering projects/programs (provision of bills of materials, estimated engineering hours etc.
Preparing project documentation and demonstrating effective interaction with customers, suppliers and contractors to achieve his/her scope of deliveries.
