System Engineer - OpenShift
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-03-24
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Stockholm
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
We are looking for a senior System Engineer to be part of our IT Operations and Infrastructure team who is responsible for the operations of our OpenShift platform. You and your team will be involved in understanding our strategies and customer needs and continue to develop and operate our solution to run container-based applications. You will need to consider various requirements including security, tenancy/isolation, operability, recoverability, monitoring & alerting solutions and more. In this role, you will work closely with our different development teams.
Cambio is a company with employees from many countries, with many cultural backgrounds and creeds. We think that you share our belief that this diversity is a key building block in creating successful teams. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.
About you
We believe that you are passionate about solving technical challenges and have effective communication skills when cooperating cross teams. You thrive in a changing environment and independently drive your own and your team's work forward.
Requirements
Experience in scripting,automation,and development work
Experience working with deployment & operations with mainstream Kubernetes (K8S) platform(s), preferably Red Hat OpenShift
Experience working with GitOps continuous delivery
Experience with Helm or similar deployment methods
Experience of Linux, preferably Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) or CentOS
Worked according to DevOps/DevSecOps principles
EU Citizenship
It's a bonus if you
Experience in working with Kanban/Scrum
Experience from Azure, AWS or other public or internal cloud
Experiencewithmonitoringand logging platforms and tools
Experience withIT-security (firewalls, certificates, encryption)
Ability to communicate in Swedish
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: In this position you will have access to sensitive data, necessitating background checks on the final candidate. We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9240721