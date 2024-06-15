System Developer to large telecom company!
2024-06-15
Are you a technical IT person with experience and a great interest in system operation and optimization? As a System Developer, you get the chance to put your skills to the test in a challenging and self-developed system at one of the most prestigious workplaces!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the position as System Developer at our client's Network Performance Management department, you are part of a team that works towards the capability that affects the company's network and data. The team's purpose is to collect and process data in order to measure the network's performance and thereby provide insights and relevant inputs on improvements.
Performance Management is a newly oriented, curious and driven team om 17 people who work with performance data from all their network infrastructures. Your colleagues in the team work as developers, architects, analysts and in front-end. The system they use is made up of Windows servers and in order to continuously optimise, develop and improve the operation of the system, many scripts written from MS SQL and MySQL are added.
In order to thrive in this position, we believe that you are confident in your skills and can take personal responsibility in the operation of the system. You have a "can do" attitude and enjoy delving into a clever and challenging system with high volumes of data.
You are offered
Long term: A long-term role at a dynamic and fast-paced company that values teamwork as the key to success!
Prestigious Workplace: Join a company that made it to the exclusive 2023 list of "Top 100 Most Attractive Employers" according to the YPAI 2023 (Young Professionals Attraction Index).
Personal Coaching: Benefit from a dedicated consultant manager who will be your partner during your assignment and coach you throughout your employment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Operate the system and ensure that servers and processes are working as they should
• Continuous follow-up of the company's life-cycle: Ensure the right infrastructure and that the system maintains high quality
• Follow up optimizaton, development and improvements through developed scripts
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A trained system scientist, computer scientist or for example an engineer with a technical education in IT.
• Experience and great interest in working with system operation or system development.
• Knowledge of the SQL programming language
• Has very good knowledge of spoken and written English
• Interest in network
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of Windows OS and Linux OS
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught. In order not to run into any problems during the recruitment process, we recommend that you clearly state that you possess the above skills in you application.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Personal maturity
• Problem solving
• Self-propelled
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
