System Developer / Programmer

Arinasoft AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-08-01


About ArinaSoft AB
ArinaSoft AB is a forward-thinking technology company at the forefront of automotive innovation. We specialize in delivering high-performance software systems, embedded solutions, and AI-powered safety technologies to leading automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. Through our commitment to quality, safety, and technological advancement, we are driving the future of mobility toward smarter, safer, and more sustainable roads.
At ArinaSoft, we foster a collaborative and knowledge-sharing environment where curiosity is encouraged, expertise is valued, and impact is real.

About the Role
As a System Developer at ArinaSoft AB, you will work on the development of advanced software solutions for the automotive industry. You'll be involved in the entire development lifecycle-from requirements analysis to implementation, testing, and integration.

Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop software in C/C++ and/or Python

Work with embedded systems and real-time applications (RTOS)

Integrate systems and perform troubleshooting in automotive electronic environments

Develop applications in Linux-based environments

Work with vehicle communication protocols such as CAN, LIN, Ethernet

Use industry-standard tools like Vector CANoe/CANalyzer

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams in hardware, software, and testing

Your Profile
We are looking for candidates with:
A Master's or Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field

Minimum 3 years of professional experience in system development within the automotive or industrial domain

Strong knowledge of C/C++, Git, and scripting (e.g., Bash, Python)

Experience with Autosar (Classic or Adaptive) is a strong plus

Familiarity with ISO 26262 (Functional Safety) is highly valued

Proficiency in English or Swedish, both spoken and written

A valid Category B driver's license

What We Offer
Permanent employment with a competitive salary

Flexible working hours and a hybrid work model

Wellness allowance and health insurance

Strong opportunities for professional development and certifications

A safe, inclusive, and technology-driven work environment

