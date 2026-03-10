System Developer / Programmer
2026-03-10
About ArinaSoft AB
ArinaSoft AB is a forward-thinking technology company at the forefront of automotive innovation. We specialize in delivering high-performance software systems, embedded solutions, and AI-powered safety technologies to leading automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. Through our commitment to quality, safety, and technological advancement, we are driving the future of mobility toward smarter, safer, and more sustainable roads.
At ArinaSoft, we foster a collaborative and knowledge-sharing environment where curiosity is encouraged, expertise is valued, and impact is real.
About the Role
As a System Developer at ArinaSoft AB, you will work on the development of advanced software solutions for the automotive industry. You'll be involved in the entire development lifecycle-from requirements analysis to implementation, testing, and integration.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop software in C/C++ and/or Python
Work with embedded systems and real-time applications (RTOS)
Integrate systems and perform troubleshooting in automotive electronic environments
Develop applications in Linux-based environments
Work with vehicle communication protocols such as CAN, LIN, Ethernet
Use industry-standard tools like Vector CANoe/CANalyzer
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams in hardware, software, and testing
Your Profile
We are looking for candidates with:
A Master's or Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field
Minimum 3 years of professional experience in system development within the automotive or industrial domain
Strong knowledge of C/C++, Git, and scripting (e.g., Bash, Python)
Experience with Autosar (Classic or Adaptive) is a strong plus
Familiarity with ISO 26262 (Functional Safety) is highly valued
Proficiency in English or Swedish, both spoken and written
A valid Category B driver's license
What We Offer
Permanent employment with a competitive salary
Flexible working hours and a hybrid work model
Wellness allowance and health insurance
Strong opportunities for professional development and certifications
A safe, inclusive, and technology-driven work environment
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09
