System Developer
Lumera AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-06-11
Join Lumera's dynamic Product Development team in Sweden as we expand our presence in the European Life and Pensions industry. We're seeking an outstanding system developer to help drive our innovative solutions forward as we build tomorrow together. Excited? Submit your open application now!
What you'll be doing:
Collaborating with agile teams to build and enhance our cutting-edge market leading insurance product.
Utilizing technologies like Java, SQL, with opportunities to explore new tools.
Designing, developing and testing our software as well as post-release maintenance
Learning, teaching, and executing - together with your team.
Curious to hear more about life as a system developer at Lumera from Erik Gyllenstierna? Check out this interview!
What you'll be getting:
Amazing colleagues, the best in our field.
Daily challenges that keep you engaged and motivated.
Access to in-house business knowledge, just a few desks away.
Flexible hybrid remote work options, possibility to work remote two days per week.
A culture of continuous learning and knowledge sharing.
Benefits designed to support a healthy work-life balance.
Conveniently located offices in Stockholm To thrive in this role, you:
Hold a Bachelor's degree within IT/Computer Science or related fields.
Either just graduated or bring a couple of years of experience as a system developer.
Are proficient in English communication, both spoken and written.
Have a proactive, solution-oriented mindset.
Demonstrate drive, curiosity, and a solution-oriented approach.
Have an ability and preference of working with others.
Are active in seeking new knowledge from more senior colleagues.
Value communication, transparency, and openness.
Enjoy solving problems and work with complexity.
Does this sound like the perfect fit for you? Apply today! Send us your CV or apply using your LinkedIn profile.
A background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process. For any inquiries or general questions, contact Felix Wallin at felix.wallin@lumera.com
. We look forward to receiving your application!
About Lumera Lumera is dedicated to the digital transformation of the European Life and Pensions industry. As insurtech innovators, we provide future-proof core technology for policy administration. The Prudent Revolution is our mission - bridging technology and partnership to navigate the fastest, safest path through complex change for L&P providers. We combine tech and industry expertise with relevant market experience to offer a broad range of consultancy and data services - from managing faultless legacy system migration to facilitating compelling end-user experiences. Based in Stockholm, Lumera has significant presence with offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, India and Vietnam. Lumera is majority owned by Monterro, a leading Nordic software investor. www.lumera.com
