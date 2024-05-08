System Designer
2024-05-08
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Role Overview
As a System Designer, you will be pivotal in integrating digital keys across various devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, and keyfobs. Your expertise in automotive systems and wireless technologies (NFC, BLE, UWB) will drive the development of embedded systems that connect cars to digital keys and the cloud.
Key Responsibilities:
* Design and specify software requirements for both in-house development teams and external suppliers.
* Develop interfaces and define signals within the digital key system, ensuring seamless integration with existing and future vehicle models.
* Collaborate closely with the Car Connectivity Consortium, influencing industry standards and practices.
Ideal Candidate Profile:
* At least 4 years of experience in designing/developing embedded systems, preferably in the automotive sector.
* Proficiency in wireless network communication and vehicle communication protocols (CAN/LIN/Ethernet).
* Familiarity with cyber security standards and functional safety (ISO26262).
* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, able to collaborate effectively in a team setting.
* A bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, or equivalent professional experience.
* Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Why Join Us?
* Contribute to pioneering mobility solutions that enhance safety and sustainability.
* Collaborate in a diverse and inclusive work environment that values each individual's unique contributions.
