System Design Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
The Manage Electrical Energy (MEE) team is responsible for developing core system platform functionality related to energy and power optimization across the vehicle. Our responsibility spans the full lifecycle—from early concept and system definition to industrialization and field follow‐up.
We are a cross‐functional team working closely across System Design, System Safety, Software Development, Verification, and Quality Assurance, collaborating to deliver robust, scalable, and future‐ready electrical energy solutions for the vehicle platform.
What you'll do
As a System Design Engineer, your main focus will be system design and function specification within the electrical energy management domain. You will:
Lead system design activities and develop concept solutions for balancing energy consumption across the complete electrical system throughout all vehicle life phases
Define, document, review, and sign off system requirements and technical documentation
Take ownership of system documentation and requirement management
Monitor implementations in ongoing vehicle programs and ensure feedback is fed back into the concept solution
Work closely with software, hardware, and system engineers, contributing across disciplines and learning from a broad technical landscape
Collaborate with multiple stakeholders to ensure robust, safe, and scalable system solutions
What you'll bring
We believe you are a result‐oriented and analytical engineer who enjoys problem solving and thrives in a changing environment. You are self‐driven, structured in your communication, and comfortable taking ownership of complex systems.
You bring:
A BSc degree or higher in Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent experience
5+ years of experience in system design, preferably in automotive or telecom environments
Strong communication skills and the ability to present technical results in a clear and structured way
Experience with:
System design of large, distributed systems
System safety
Software development
Hardware knowledge related to DC/DC converters, LV/HV batteries, and power supply systems
A valid EU driver's license (category B)
It is considered a strong advantage if you also have experience or knowledge in:
Elektra
CarWeaver / SystemWeaver
Embedded software testing
Automotive communication protocols such as CAN, FlexRay, Ethernet, SOME/IP
Power electronics
You value teamwork, collaboration, and continuous learning — and you're motivated to grow your competence while contributing to a shared technical vision. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "79684-44218254". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mrs.
Anita Noordzij +34 679059452 Jobbnummer
9942816