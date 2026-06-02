Digital Product Manager, Data
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description:What you will do
As a Digital Product Manager (DPM), you will support our business owners and stakeholders by navigating the Digital Product landscape to identify the best fit solutions to achieve the business goals. You play a pivotal role in shaping the user experience and continuous evolution of our digital products. You work in the intersection between business, processes and technology, understanding business driven roadmaps and translating this into Digital Product roadmaps, and leading the initiatives to deploy the product into our markets. You understand our end user, customer, and business needs, utilizing user journeys and design thinking to ensure that the digital product brings continuous value. You collaborate with other parts of the organization, both in different business functions and the wider VFS D&IT community. We have an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together. This position will be located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Responsibilities
• Maintain and evolve the vision for the data & AI product development for VFS.• Support Data Operations and Analytics teams in developing technical products that create value for VFS business functions.• Support creation of single backlog for data & Analytics team. • Partner with Business Owners to translate business strategies into data initiatives.• Collaborate with DPAMs/DPOs/DPAOs in VFS and DPO as one product system; clarify boundaries, resolve conflicts, and ensure roadmaps and team backlogs remain synchronized.• Embed data governance in product development, ensure compliance by design. • Manage budget and financial follow-up of data & AI product development.• Plan capacity with chapters and suppliers, balancing run and change, and making investment cases visible for leadership decisions.
Your future team
You will report directly to the Director, Data at VFS. Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands of our customers in an increasingly digitalized world.We develop Global Platforms to enable Financial Services expansion, we safeguard Market Flexibility, we explore Data Opportunities and engage Cybersecurity. Our Technology Office, Service Platform, and Customer Engagement teams take care of world-class execution in all our markets, spanning the globe.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place to Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position will be located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you want to help create a highly engaged team to work on the latest technology and agile ways of working, driving the digital footprint for VFS, then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• Strong strategic thinking skills with a portfolio orientation.• Experience scaling domain data modeling. • Familiarity with portfolio rhythms like One Rhythm and data platform modernization.• Demonstrated capability engaging with business stakeholders through recurring collaborations.• Skilled end-to-end experience in developing and producing data/AI/BI products. • Proven ability to driven alignment between business functions and technical delivery teams.• Comfortable working across multiple domains and business lines• Excellent written and verbal communication skills for coordinating across teams.• Experience with Azure DevOps a plus.• A drive to learn and master new technologies and techniques.• Ability to communicate effectively at all levels in the organization• Ability to inspire and engage stakeholders • Ability to work independently• Cross-functional collaboration• Ability to work in multi-cultural and diverse environments, on-site or remotely, together with communication experience at all levels of the organization.• Availability to travel internationally.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "32238-44218290". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Emma Lindström +46 0765538789 Jobbnummer
9942813