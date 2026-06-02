Portfolio Manager Senior
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description:
What you will do
As Senior Portfolio Manager, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, you will take responsibilities in the following areas:
• Liaise with VFS Business strategy representatives and Business Development Office to capture and understand the VFS business priorities and strategic objectives• Design and orchestrate the multi-year planning (One Execution Plan) and budget process for VFS Digital & IT, to secure that strategic initiatives are captured and oversee the development of execution plans in alignment with VFS strategic objectives• Partner with Platform Owners, Business Owners, global and regional leadership on management in the strategic priority review for each 10-week planning cycle (One Execution Rhythm), including dependencies and potential resource gaps for ongoing activities• Provide Management oversight on Platform funded-team budgets, financials and metrics which includes managing the financial data and conversations for multiple funding sources for prioritized initiatives, and secure functional sign offs as required.• Develop, Promote, Maintain, and govern standards and tools for portfolio and project management, with the goal of delivering every initiative in line with agreed business outcomes.• Follow through the business development lifecycle with stakeholders to ensure alignment on market product/service expansion, ensure visibility of the plans for key dates & deliverables, risks, dependencies, and escalations at the Product/Portfolio level• Monitoring and sharing outcome-based Product & Release Metrics with executive leaders and key stakeholders• Facilitate all Product Portfolio-level ceremonies (Value Stream and Roadmapping exercises)• Drive continuous improvement across the Platform Portfolio level• Monitor the health of the Product Roadmap (ensures there is a documented, well-groomed, prioritized roadmap of features for each 10 week planning cadence)• Support and (when defined) lead initiatives for transforming the organization from Project to Product Portfolio Management• Represent VFS on various Volvo Group Committees
Your future team
You will report directly to the Strategic Advisor. Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands or our customers in an increasingly digitalized world.In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. The preferred location is Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• University degree in the field of business administration, computer science, finance, or information technology • 10 years of recent progressive experience in the fields of Strategy and Portfolio Management, ideally acquired in a Management Consulting firm or organization operating in Financial Services (banking, insurance, or asset management)• 7 + years of experience working in the field of Information Technology as a Product Manager, Project Manager, Business Analyst, or similar role.• 3+ years of experience using collaboration tools to measure and report on product performance and manage the health of the product roadmap (i.e. Jira, Jira Align, Confluence, Mural, etc.)• Knowledge of Agile Delivery frameworks such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, SAFe and other Lean-Agile Frameworks• Solid understanding of the Software Delivery Lifecycle (SDLC) and Product Delivery Life Cycle (PDLC)• Excellent communication, collaboration, leadership, conflict resolution skills, and Executive-level presentation skills• Strong proficiency in PowerPoint• Ability to engage, collaborate and influence at all levels (team, product, stakeholder, and executive)
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. We'll discuss how we can help each other on our journey together. Don't hesitate to connect with us.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "32234-44218198". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Emma Lindström +46 0765538789 Jobbnummer
9942814