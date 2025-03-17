System Design Engineer
2025-03-17
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 10+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa. Description: Recognized as an expert in their discipline
Design of Electrical and Electronic Systems
Identify the purpose and aim of the system, its component interfaces, and system behaviors.
Deliver according to defined methods, expected inputs, and outputs.
Lead system engineering within a technical team and play an active role in the delivery.
Drive the work from an operational and short-term perspective.
Integrate deliveries from others.
Ensure quality and readiness before release.
Participate in specification, implementation, and verification loops to secure system aspects of the solution.
Ensure that system and non-functional requirements are correctly implemented.
Implement system architecture strategies and roadmaps up to final product delivery.
Lead concept investigations with teams.
Guide the exploration of alternatives to establish a system-level concept together with teams.
Actively support the product manager in clarifying capability/enabler needs and breaking them down into features/enablers.
Contribute to the development of technical roadmaps and system architecture roadmaps.
Lead concept investigations with teams and take the concept for approval through different decision forums.
Request technical concepts and system solutions.
Manage interfaces and non-functional requirements within, for example, an Agile Release Train.
At the Senior Expert level, the employee is recognized both within and outside the organization as a thought leader in their area of expertise:
Recognized across Volvo Group as an expert in their discipline.
A key contributor to the education and development of others within Volvo Group.
Maintains an up-to-date understanding of market trends and leverages strong internal and external networks to stay ahead.
Acts as an ambassador of the TD/BA, adding value through clear articulation of fresh, future-focused links between their area of expertise and other parts of the industry.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
