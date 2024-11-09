System Design Engineer - Powertrain

Brastech AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2024-11-09


Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Brastech AB i Göteborg

Hello we are Brastech and we are looking for you!
1. Hardware responsible for Electric Driveline domain.
We would like to have someone with the profile below:
Experience in handling suppliers and coordinating deliveries.
Experience dealing with many stakeholders. Especially manufacture teams
Experience in CATIA V5.
5 years of documented experience in Product development.
Experience with Electromobility components (Powertrain)
Fluent in English.

Your main responsibilities will be: Coordinate and lead the work within your area of responsibility and develop components and technical solutions to reach the objectives and secure the deliveries within the given time and budget; ensure quality of our products by good development process and supplier management;

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-23
E-post: info@brastech.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Brastech AB (org.nr 559448-3272)

Jobbnummer
9003248

Prenumerera på jobb från Brastech AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Brastech AB: