System Design Engineer - Powertrain
2024-11-09
Hello we are Brastech and we are looking for you!
1. Hardware responsible for Electric Driveline domain.
We would like to have someone with the profile below:
Experience in handling suppliers and coordinating deliveries.
Experience dealing with many stakeholders. Especially manufacture teams
Experience in CATIA V5.
5 years of documented experience in Product development.
Experience with Electromobility components (Powertrain)
Fluent in English.
Your main responsibilities will be: Coordinate and lead the work within your area of responsibility and develop components and technical solutions to reach the objectives and secure the deliveries within the given time and budget; ensure quality of our products by good development process and supplier management; Så ansöker du
