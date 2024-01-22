System Architect within Power Electronics - SW - System and Safety
2024-01-22
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
WHO ARE WE:
Here in Power Electronics - Software System and Safety, we are building an innovated and robust SW platform for the next generation of Volvo Cars vehicles. Our mission is to create a reliable, fast, and secure electric drive system to enable the next generation of state-of-the-art electric vehicles.
WHO ARE YOU:
You have an ability to work independently plan, drive, and follow up your work towards objectives with significant communication, and collaborative skill. You have an ability to show courage, perseverant enough to drive important changes.
We see that you are structured, accurate and skilled to summarize and present the status of your work in a clear way towards different groups within the organization.
To be successful in this role a complete system understanding of Electric Propulsion is needed such as specific knowledge about Electric machines, inverters, and SW deployment.
You should have worked with system design of software in similar environment.
You should have a deep understanding of ISO26262 and how to apply it to the system to reach the right requirement.
You should be familiar and able to develop and review TSC, SACA, PRSP, PRST and support SSJR analysis and related design review with suppliers.
We believe that the right candidate has a M.Sc. degree in SW engineering, Mechatronic or have an equivalent competence and elevated with relevant +10 years work experience within System Engineering and Safety work for Electric Vehicle and System.
You need to master oral, written, visual communication and presentation in English. As Volvo develop cars, a Driver license B or European equivalent is a must.
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
As SW Architect you are expected to drive the work with SW execution order and scheduling, memory management, core allocation, the code generation method (and the optimization of the method) as well as CPU load. The SW is part of a CI chain, so a part of the work is to support with the design of the CI structure and also safeguard so that all the team's SW components are compliant to the CI as well as to ensure that any new functionality is not overloading the MCU. You will also, in collaboration with the System Architect, manage the signals and signal routing within the different SW compositions within the MCU as well as actively work on the architecture to limit the number of SW variants while at the same time make the architecture to be flexible enough so that it allows for growth of new functions. As the SW is Autosar based you are expected to have a thorough understating of it as well as to how to fully utilize the inbuilt functions (as well as the inbuilt MCU features) to optimize the performance of the SW. In addition to Autosar knowledge you are also expected to have experience in C-coding, RTOS/embedded systems and kernel configuration.
WHERE YOU'LL DO IT:
Located in Gothenberg, SE. we operate an Office First policy.
WHAT WE OFFER:
We truly believe in people and that everyone possesses unique strengths. We offer the possibility to grow and develop within an area that offer a very exciting future and you will have long term development opportunities in a continuously growing field, where you have a direct influence on customer satisfaction.
Like to Learn More and Apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? We welcome your application by submitting your resume and cover letter no later than 9th February, 2024.
Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR and we would like your application written in English.
