System Administrator - Server to Skånemejerier in Malmö
2025-06-17
Owned by the Lactalis Group, since 2012. The world's largest dairy group based in France. Lactalis also owns several major dairy companies around the world. Main business in brief: Producer of dairy products, juice and cheese. 4 manufacturing units in Sweden, Malmö, 2 in Kristianstad and one in Hjo. Lactalis Nordic has around 800 employees (in the Nordics) and Lactalis Group worldwide has 95,000 employees.
IT is part of Nordic Shared Service. Nordic Shared services delivers services to Skånemejerier in Sweden, Lactalis Scandinavia (Lactalis No, DK o Fin)
Do you want to make a difference and deliver great service?
Are you longing for a workplace where openness, helpfulness and respect are at the top of the list! Lactalis Nordic is currently looking for a System Administrator - Server for the IT team at Skånemejerier's head office in Malmö. This role is an integral part of the IT team that has an high ambition to provide great IT service and support while embracing and using the latest tools and services in the markets, in particular AI and other automation tools. Does it sound interesting? Continue reading!
Job description
As a System Administrator Server, you help operate and support Lactalis' infrastructure by maintaining, validating and monitoring the company's servers. You will also be involved in various projects where you run the technical part such as planning the update and replacement of servers but also restarts or handling incidents in the infrastructure. Main responsibilities will include conduct of daily maintenance and operations within:
• Server maintenance activity including hardening. * Server application upgrade* Monitoring - Servers, Network, and security alerts
• Creating and maintain standard process and system Documentations.
• Microsoft Windows Environment, AD
• Cisco Routers and Switches
• Change Implementation
• Support handling with Service vendors.
• Review and analysis of environment Timely.
In the role, you are part of the IT-Ops team and will work closely with both helpful and pleasant colleagues in the team and other IT teams. The position is also part of an international context as you will work with colleagues both in and outside the Nordic region. The role includes trips to Denmark and Kristianstad once a month as well as trips to Finland and Norway once a year.
Competences required
We expect you to have a relevant educational background and solid experience within the above areas. Project experience and/or knowledge about windows infrastructure is mandatory. You are capable of working independently but at the same time you must also be a team player You are hard working with a strong attitude combined with a desire to make a difference. It will be an advantage if you have experience from working in an international environment and if you have knowledge about the Nordic cultures and languages. We are looking for a candidate with 3-5 years of experience from similar position.
We offer
Strong opportunities to grow within a major company with high focus on growing the IT/IS function to be prepared for the future challenges. You will have the chance to show your competences and efforts through exiting projects where IT/IS play an important role. Our ambition is to integrate more tasks to the NSSC, hence this position will provide strong opportunities for personal growth, both in a local perspective but also internationally.
Application
