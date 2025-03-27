System Administrator - PLM (Teamcenter)
2025-03-27
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
As a System Administrator IT, you will be an agile team member responsible for ensuring the performance, stability, and efficiency of our applications.
You will work closely with cross-functional teams to support integrations, manage incidents, and improve deployment processes.
Your focus will be on delivering high-quality solutions and maintaining optimal performance of production environments.
Your Mission
As a System Administrator, you will be administering, configuring, and maintaining the PLM System, ensuring optimal performance and availability.
Support end-users with troubleshooting, issue resolution, and system improvements.
Collaborate with IT and engineering teams to manage system upgrades, patches, and integrations.
Monitor system health, security, and performance, proactively addressing potential issues.
Document system configurations, processes, and best practices.
Assist in deployment, testing and automation tasks within the PLM ecosystem.
Your Profile
In this role, you enjoy problem-solving, coordination and see the value in documentation.
You are expected to collaborate in global environments and work seamlessly to create a positive atmosphere.
You are proactive, strong in analytical and service-oriented with end-user focus.
2-4 years of experience in system administration, preferably in Teamcenter
Familiarity with Windows server environments and databases (Ex:- SQL).
Basic scripting knowledge (PowerShell, Shell, or Python) for automation tasks.
Understanding of IT infrastructure, networking, and security principles.
Given the global nature of the role, strong communication skills and fluency in both spoken and written English required.
Location and travel
Role 's location Örebro (Sweden).
Other
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply. There is not relocation package connected to this role.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2025-04-09. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For question about the position, please contact hiring manager Gururaj Shetty, Manager MES & OT and PLM Manufacturing (gururaj.shetty@epiroc.com
).
For questions about the hiring process, please contact Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment Specialist (zuzana.kalivodova.@epiroc.com)
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
