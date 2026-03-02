Swedbank is seeking a junior linux application specialist!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to shape the future of financial risk systems? We're looking for a curious and driven Application Specialist to join us on Swedbank's journey to enhance and maintain Swedbank's Financial Risk solutions. This is your opportunity to work at the intersection of technology and finance, in a collaborative environment where your skills will make a real impact - for the bank, their customers, and society at large. Apply today!
About the role
Join the exciting journey of Swedbank's Financial Risk Value Stream a junior application specialist. The team is responsible for strategic development and maintenance of Swedbank 's Financial Risk solutions.
You are offered
Opportunity to create the best experience for Swedbank customers.
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
Flexible working options.
A full time employment with Academic Work. Good opportunities for over-recruitment to Swedbank exist for the right candidate.
Work tasks
Build strong technical competence and take a key part of improving, refining, and maintaining their tools and systems, to continuously comply with internal needs and regulatory requirements.
Be involved in vendor communication, planning, development, configuration, documentation and verification processes.
Follow Swedbank 's IT process management guidelines and make their services the best in class.
Gain knowledge about their business area within Financial Risk including Market Risk, Counterparty Credit Risk and Asset & Liability Management (ALM) Risk solutions
Collaborate with software engineers, analysts, risk officers, architects and product owners for successful system improvements.
We are looking for
University degree in Computer science, Engineering or equivalent
Good knowledge of Linux/Unix system administration
Experience in Shell scripting
Experience in using Python, SQL and other scripting languages
Knowledge of database structures
Proficient in oral and written English with excellent communication skills
It is meritorious if you have
Good understanding of ITIL
Experience in working with financial/risk systems.
Experience from agile way of working specifically with SaFe framework.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Good problem-solving skills with a structured way of working and eager to learn
Easy-going, open-minded and good team player
Willingness to support users and provide technical assistance
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "BMMZX2". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9772364