SW test engineer & SW test automation engineer.

Hookkoo AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-09-16


The engineers will be included in a team located at our client (Volvo PV Torslanda).
Scope:
Function Test Engineer testing is performed in Complete Vehicle, and you drive and handle the test object/car a lot. Purpose of the testing is to ensure customer functions in the car when complete SW baseline intended for release is updated in car(s).
Workflow follows agile principals and as member of the SW Function Integration team, your aim is to do testing to ensure fulfillment of the SW baseline purpose that can vary depending on the maturity of the car program.
Deliveries:
First line analysis of test result deviations. The result from the testing/analysis shall be reported to the integration leader. Communication with the Nod SW responsible is also needed to ensure understanding of the deviations.
Competes requirements: Resource competes requirements listed below.
Key competences and qualifications:
Competences
• M.Sc. / B.Sc. Electrical Engineering (or similar) or several years of relevant experience
• Fluent in English, spoken and written.
• SAFe and/or Agile
• Swedish driver's license, good driving experience.
Experiences
• SW system development/testing
• Vehicle development know how
• Volvo Cars experience is beneficial
• Hällered Driving Education will be needed. Preferable T2, T3
Personal Characteristics
• Analytical ability
• Communicative (verbal and in writing)
• Energetic and Engaging
• Structural and Prioritization capability
• Data driven
• Genuine car interest

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-16
E-post: kalid.yunus@hookkoo.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hookkoo AB (org.nr 559195-8839), http://www.hookkoo.com
413 45  GÖTEBORG

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Kalid Yunus
kalid.yunus@hookkoo.com

Jobbnummer
8118229

