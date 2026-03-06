Sustainability reporting specialist
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build careers too.
About the job
As Sustainability reporting specialist you will be part of the Sustainability Reporting team within Group Sustainability and play a central part in driving compliance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the EU Taxonomy.
You will be responsible for coordinating the quarterly and annual sustainability reporting process, working closely with the Sustainability Reporting team and Group Finance. You will support in the continued development of data collection efforts, including analysis and communication of results and findings.
The position includes:
* Coordinating sustainability reporting in accordance with CSRD, EU Taxonomy and other relevant frameworks
* Driving the development of sustainability reporting processes and establishing reporting manuals to support these processes
* Participating in the collection, consolidation and analysis of sustainability data, and the annual double materiality assessment
* Supporting the business with relevant assessments of sustainability performance as a basis for decision-making
* Monitoring sustainability regulations and trends to ensure compliance and alignment with best practices.
The position is based in Lund and will report to Head of Sustainability Reporting.
Who are you?
You are structured, independent and goal oriented. You excel at building networks as you are going to work in a matrix organization with many contact points within the organization. You love reporting and data analysis, and you take pride in aggregating the data so others can understand and draw conclusions from it. An understanding of reporting as a tool for change and a pedagogical approach are important to succeed in the position.
What you know
To be a potential candidate for the position Sustainability reporting specialist you need to have an academic exam in an area relevant to the position, preferably with focus on sustainability and finance. In addition, you have previous experience from sustainability reporting, and good knowledge of regulations such as CSRD and the EU Taxonomy.
In this position you need to be very comfortable with Excel and have excellent skills in English. Experience from handling sustainability data systems is preferred and it is appreciated if you have some experience in working with climate, water and circular economy and/or experience regarding internal control/auditing/accounting principles.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and work in line with our values Team Play, Dedication, Respect, Exploration. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Ljungdahl, , Head of Sustainability Reporting
Divya Sharma, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For unions information in Sweden, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna,
Monica Anderberg, Unionen,
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioural traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role.
To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Playing the games is mandatory.
We are conducting a continuous review of received applications. We do not accept applications via email, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
We look forward to hearing from you soon!
