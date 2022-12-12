Sustainability Manager - People & Human Rights
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to shape the future together with us?
Are you a curious changemaker who thrive in a fast-paced and global environment? Does the opportunity to make an impact through sustainable and responsible business practices excite you, and are you looking for a career where you grow and learn every day? Then this is a job for you!
In order to grow and excel within the challenges of sustainability, we want to strengthen our team within Responsible Purchasing. We are now looking for a Sustainability Manager who will be responsible for building the Volvo Group Purchasing's Human Rights compliance and due diligence program for the future.
This is us, your new colleagues
The choices we make today define the world we live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization are shifting the landscape and expectations on transport and infrastructure. In all our actions, we need to consider how to reduce climate impact, use the world's resources more efficiently, and conduct business more responsibly. The Volvo Group supply partners play an integral role in realizing our sustainability strategy across the full value chain. With more than 50 000 tier one supply partners worldwide, we have an opportunity to influence the sustainability transformation throughout the supply chain also beyond tier one suppliers. At Volvo Group we take this responsibility seriously and work exclusively with supply partners who have the same view of the world as we do within the Volvo Group when it comes to achieving the sustainability ambitions.
Responsible Purchasing is a global function within Volvo Group Purchasing, responsible for developing and driving the sustainability strategy and roadmap. Our mission is to catalyze transformational change across the supply chain, to ensure we build transport solutions that are sustainable for the future in terms of climate, resources, and people. We work closely with the purchasing functions to continuously build knowledge and capabilities within sustainability.
You will make a difference
As Sustainability Manager you will have the responsibility to drive the compliance and due diligence of our supply network related to protecting people and human rights. You will play a crucial role in developing processes to ensure robust, easy, and efficient mechanisms to comply with applicable forward-looking regulatory requirements and full adherence to our Supply Partner Code of Conduct. In this position you will also be providing general due diligence expertise to our organization and have the overall responsibility for our due diligence tools, guidelines, and directives as the Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ), the CSR Audits, the Sustainable Minerals Program, as well as the Supply Partner Code of Conduct. You will in this position report to the Head of Responsible Purchasing.
Main activities & responsibilities
Develop and lead the implementation and scaling of the global Human Rights Due Diligence program for the Volvo Group supply chain
Research, interpret, and apply Human Rights due diligence frameworks and guidelines related to supply chain activities as well as ensuring compliance with legal frameworks in close cooperation with Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing Legal & Compliance.
Provide the Volvo Group Purchasing organization with direction on compliance and due diligence based on current and future regulatory landscape globally. Provide coaching and training to continuously build knowledge and capabilities within the organization.
Act as owner and secure implementation of relevant due diligence tools, guidelines, directives, processes, and related targets such as SAQ, CSR Audits, Sustainable Minerals Program, Supply Partner Code of Conduct, including to secure continuous improvement as well as development of new tools and processes as needed.
Together with the Responsible Purchasing team, actively contribute and take part in the buildup, implementation and roll-out of the Responsible Purchasing Roadmap
Participating in external industry groups and compliance networks representing Volvo Group Purchasing.
Who are you?
We believe that you are passionate about sustainability and have a track record of working with implementation of ESG strategies in a multinational corporate environment. You have the ability to identify opportunities and risks from a sustainability perspective with particular focus on Human Rights and People. In combination with your great leadership skills, you are creative, dare to challenge with bold new ideas, and are not afraid to operate and set out directions in a world of many uncertainties. As Sustainability Manager you have an open and holistic mindset, are analytical, and attentive as well as possess excellent communication skills in English - both spoken and written. You are adept and capable of actively engaging with multidisciplinary teams in an international environment and have the ability to build sustainable and trustful relationships and networks. You also have a positive drive with a demonstrated ability to drive change as well as to manage and coordinate cross-functional projects involving a wide range of stakeholders.
Required experience and education
Master of science or equivalent in a relevant field with a minimum of five years of work experience as a sustainability professional.
Deep understanding within the compliance and due diligence field with focus on human rights preferably in a supply network context.
A relevant degree in law or business administration is considered an advantage for this position. To succeed in this role we believe you have experience of driving progress within human rights, international relations, law or related area.
We strive for diversity, taking gender, age, cultural background, and experience into account since we believe diversity in our workforce creates competitive advantage. Our people make the difference.
Curious and have some questions? Connect with us!
Karin Strömberg, Head of Responsible Purchasing, karin.stromberg@volvo.com
, Phone: +46 31 322 49 77
Milka Kostovska, People & Culture, milka.kostovksa@volvo.com
, Phone: +46 76 5537807.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7248488