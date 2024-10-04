Sustainability Lead
2024-10-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Hemnet AB
Hemnet is Sweden's most popular property platform and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. We are dedicated to contributing to a sustainable future for the property market. As we continue to grow, sustainability is becoming increasingly central to our operations, particularly in light of the upcoming Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) regulation. We are therefore excited to be seeking our first Sustainability Lead who will advance our sustainability strategy and reporting efforts. About the role As Hemnet's Sustainability Lead, you will play a key role in driving the company's sustainability agenda, strategy, and reporting. Working closely withChief Communication Officer, CFO and General Counsel, you will be leading our efforts to make sustainability a more integrated part of our company strategy and culture, ensuring compliance with current and upcoming regulatory requirements. Together with you, we want to position Hemnet as a leader in sustainable practices within our industry.Who are you? We believe you have a relevant academic degree in sustainability, environmental science, business, or a related field. After graduating, you have gained at least three years of experience, either working in-house or as a consultant, advising clients and stakeholders on sustainability reporting and strategy. Now, you are ready to apply your knowledge in a new environment, acting as Hemnet's lead for sustainability. To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
In-depth knowledge of sustainability frameworks, reporting standards, and upcoming regulations, particularly CSRD.
Communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and engage stakeholders at all levels.
Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret complex data and translate it into actionable insights.
Passion for sustainability and a commitment to driving positive environmental and social impact.
Proficiency in Swedish and English, both written and verbal.
What is in it for you?
This is the perfect career step if you want to learn more about sustainability in a modern tech company and become a thought leader in the field. We can ensure you opportunities to grow, both personally and professionally, as long as you are interested in self-management. We also provide a friendly environment with continuous learning, collaboration, and a lot of fun!
Hybrid work culture
Our Stockholm office is the hub of our collaboration and culture. With 150 team members, we value in-person connections and encourage regular office attendance, typically three days per week, with the flexibility to work from home. Living in or near Stockholm is essential to be part of our team.Ready to join us?
We look forward to your application! Please answer the questions below and submit your CV and we will get back to you as soon as possible. We're reviewing applications as they come in, so don't wait too long!
