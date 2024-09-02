Sustainability Analyst to PostNord Group
Are you ready for a new challenge in a changing and dynamic organization? Do you want to be a key player in the group wide sustainability reporting, analysis and follow up at the Nordics' leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions? We are looking for a person, with a passion for sustainability and extensive knowledge and experience from numerical reporting, follow-up and analysis, to join our Corporate Function Group Sustainability & Climate Impact Office.
Job Description
As Sustainability Analyst you have a unique opportunity to challenge and drive change and continuous improvement within the sustainability area. The position is broad and varied and you will be part of a team with high ambitions, you report to Head of Group Sustainability & Climate Impact Office. The team is based in Stockholm.
It is a strategic role that contributes to the development of sustainability as a key strategic area for PostNord, closely connected to our business and mission.
Main assignment
* Compile, analyse and follow up on non-financial data, with an extended responsibility for the development of the regulatory EU Taxonomy reporting for the Group, climate reporting in line with regulatory and non-regulatory requirements, for internal and external stakeholders.
* Assuring the establishment of calculation methods and calculations in accordance with established standards for analysis, follow up of performance and development of action plans.
* Systematically develop and improve routines for follow up and assessment of key performance indicators, non-financial data and climate calculations in collaboration with internal stakeholders.
* Development of recommendations and executive summaries based on analysis to enable correct and well-balanced executive decisions.
* Develop roadmaps for the groups scope 1, 2, 3 reduction and follow up and measure the group's performance against both operational and Science Based Climate targets.
* Act as the centre of excellence in questions around climate calculations and environmental performance.
* Interact with internal and external stakeholders on sustainability performance, with a particular focus on climate - and environmental performance.
* Represent the company externally, for example in dialogues with the financial market related to the group environmental results.
* Assure insight, recommendations, and information to the development of the group's strategic direction (Sustainability agenda)
We are looking for
The ideal candidate for this position has a strong background from numerical analysis and reporting. You are used to produce professional numerical presentations and always strive to develop and improve the way it is done. Preferably you have experience from working with several markets and internationally. Relevant university degree and good communication-skills in Swedish and English is required. Knowledge and experience from internationally recognized sustainability reporting frameworks and implementation of sustainability policy, standards and procedures is a strong merit.
You have a proactive mindset, strong analytical and numerical skills and good organizational understanding. As a person, you are committed, solution-focused and positive. Your approach is structured, and you have an outstanding ability to see the overall picture without missing out on the details. You are curious, enjoy teamwork and do not hesitate to take lead whenever needed.
We offer you
* Work in a Nordic and dynamic environment
* Hybrid workplace
* Great development opportunities
* Good occupational pension conditions
* Health care allowance
* Staff benefits through PostNord's own staff foundation PostNord Plus
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. We ensure the postal service for private individuals and companies in Sweden and Denmark. We strive to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordics.
A shared culture with clear leadership is a prerequisite for PostNord to succeed in its vision of making everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. Our leadership criteria are the basis for a shared culture. We are responsible, courageous and committed, and effectively lead change whether we lead ourselves or others. We encourage teamwork, honesty and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our successes and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People from different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com.
Does this sound interesting?
If you are interested in this position, you are welcome to apply as soon as possible! In this recruitment PostNord is cooperating with Jefferson Wells. If you have any questions dot not hesitate to contact Recruitment Consultant Malin Magnusson 076-780 68 64.
