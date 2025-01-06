Sushikock Umizu
2025-01-06
Umizu is a restaurant located in the centre of Göteborg!
We would like the person being able to communicate in both English and Swedish, but all applications are welcome. The most important thing for us is that the person is able to deliver a high quality product with a great presentation.
You should be able to make sushi (maki & nigiri) and additonal asian themed dishes (for example korean or thai). We would also like you to have some years of experience.
Umizu är en restaurang som är mitt i Göteborg!
Vi vill helst att personen kan kommunicera på engelska och svenska, men alla är välkomna att ansöka. Det viktigaste för oss är att personen levererar en hög kvalitativ produkt med en grym presentation.
Du måste kunna sushi (rullar & nigiri) och andra asiatiska rätter (till exempel koreanskt eller thai). Vi vill också att du har några års erfarenhet av yrket. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31
E-post: alex@umizu.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Umizu AB
(org.nr 559166-3389)
Lorensbergsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
411 36 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Umizu Kontakt
Alexander Hermansson apply@umizu.se 0730929115 Jobbnummer
9087022