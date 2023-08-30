Sushichef
We are seeking a skilled and passionate Sushi Chef to join our team at NOMAD's Sushi. As a Sushi Chef, you will be responsible for preparing high-quality sushi, poké bowl and sashimi dishes, ensuring an exceptional dining experience for our guests. If you have a deep understanding of Japanese cuisine, excellent knife skills, and a creative approach to sushi preparation, we would love to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
Prepare a variety of sushi and sashimi dishes with precision and attention to detail.
Ensure the highest quality standards in food presentation, taste, and freshness.
Maintain a clean and organized sushi station, adhering to food safety and sanitation guidelines.
Collaborate with the kitchen team to ensure smooth operations and timely service.
Stay up to date with industry trends and continually innovate to enhance the sushi menu.
Requirements:
Experience as a Sushi Chef, with a strong understanding of Japanese cuisine and sushi techniques.
Extensive knowledge of various fish types and their quality, as well as sushi rice preparation.
Exceptional knife skills and the ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
Creativity and a passion for creating visually appealing and delicious sushi dishes.
Strong attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining food safety standards.
Ability to work as part of a team and communicate effectively with colleagues.
Preferred Qualifications:
Culinary degree or certification in sushi preparation.
Experience in a high-volume restaurant or sushi bar.
Familiarity with Japanese ingredients and their sourcing.
We offer competitive compensation, a positive work environment, and the opportunity to showcase your skills and creativity. If you are a dedicated Sushi Chef looking for a new challenge, please submit your resume, along with a portfolio of your sushi creations, to contact@nomadssushi.com
Note: Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
