Gtm Associate - Emea
Legora AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Us
Legora is on a mission: to redefine how legal work gets done. From the very start we have been very clear about the fact that we are not building a solution for lawyers, we are building it with them, because it is the only way to make sure it gets done the right way; working side-by-side every step of the way.
Our AI-native workspace empowers legal professionals not just to work faster - but to ask better questions, unlock new insights. Every day, we push the boundaries of legal tech to make complex processes smarter, faster, and more human. From thousands of documents analysed in minutes to intelligent workflows designed in collaboration with leading practices, we're turning possibility into reality.
Today we are trusted by global firms like Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Bird & Bird and Linklaters in over 40 countries, but we have no plans on stopping here. We ship fast, we iterate effectively, and we scale rapidly - not by accident, but by design.
When you join Legora, you become part of a team that believes "good enough" isn't good enough and that the way to win is together, by empowering lawyers to do their best work with technology that truly understands them. If you're excited by building from first principles, working with exceptional people, and accelerating change in a high-stakes, high-impact domain-then this is the moment and the place.
We're not just shaping the future of legal tech - we're defining it. Ready to join us in building the intelligent future of law?
What You Will Be Doing
As a GTM Associate, you'll be a core part of our commercial engine. You'll work closely with senior GTM leaders and Account Executives to build pipelines, support complex deals, and help scale the systems and processes that power our growth.
This is a hands on, high-ownership role at the intersection of sales, operations, and strategy. You'll learn how enterprise GTM really works, by doing it.
Specifically, you will:
Conduct market and account research to identify trends, whitespace, and high-impact use cases.
Support pipeline generation across strategic accounts through targeted inbound and outbound initiatives.
Identify and bring together high-impact stakeholder groups through curated events and discussion forums, creating platforms for thought leadership, peer exchange, and meaningful commercial engagement.
Support procurement processes, information security and due diligence requests, technical onboarding coordination, and legal negotiations to help drive complex enterprise deals to close.
Qualify leads, research accounts, and help prepare outreach strategies tailored to top tier law firms and enterprises.
Support deal execution by preparing materials, coordinating stakeholders, and assisting with proposals and demos.
Support CRM hygiene and sales operations fundamentals, ensuring data accuracy, reporting integrity, and smooth deal progression.
Build and maintain dashboards to track KPIs, funnel health, and GTM performance.
Feed learnings from the field back into our GTM playbook, helping us scale what works and fix what doesn't.
What You Bring
You're early in your career but serious about building world class commercial skills. You're curious, analytical, and comfortable rolling up your sleeves to make things happen. You care about outcomes, sweat the details, and want to learn how high performing GTM teams operate at scale.
2+ years of experience in management consulting, sales or operation, or a commercial role in a fast paced, high-growth environment.
Strong analytical instincts and comfort working with data, dashboards, and metrics.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills and comfort generating content from scratch in PowerPoint.
Comfort engaging and communicating with senior stakeholders on complex commercial, technical, and strategic topics.
A proactive, low ego mindset, you take ownership, ask smart questions, and get things done.
Comfort working cross-functionally with Sales, Marketing, Product, and Customer Success.
High learning velocity and adaptability in an early stage, fast moving environment.
Interest in B2B SaaS, AI, and/or the legal industry (prior experience a plus, not a requirement).
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 60 (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9886786