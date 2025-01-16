Sushi Kök

Jenny Sushi AB / Kockjobb / Umeå
2025-01-16


Visa alla kockjobb i Umeå, Vännäs, Nordmaling, Vindeln, Robertsfors eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Jenny Sushi AB i Umeå

Hello,
Wasabi Sushi Bar is one of the popular Sushi Restaurang in Umeå. We do dinning, take away and home delivery. We are developing our own delivery system. So we are looking for a Sushi Chef who is experienced with sushi and as well as maintaining home delievry via Foodora and wolt plus our own develpoed apps.
If you are the one who we are looking for , please send your CV at
wasabisushiumea@gmail.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-30
E-post: wasabisushiumea@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Jenny Sushi AB (org.nr 559392-4847), http://www.sushiumea.se
Kungsgatan 44 (visa karta)
903 26  UMEÅ

Kontakt
Md Fahim
wasabisushiumea@gmail.com

Jobbnummer
9107965

Prenumerera på jobb från Jenny Sushi AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Jenny Sushi AB: