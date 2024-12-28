sushi chef
2024-12-28
We Are Hiring: Sushi Chef
Location: Helsingborg, Sweden
Job Type: Full-time
About Us:
At takami Sushi, we pride ourselves on delivering authentic and high-quality sushi experiences to our customers. We are currently looking for an experienced and skilled Sushi Chef to join our team in Helsingborg.
Key Responsibilities:
* Prepare and present sushi dishes with precision and attention to detail.
* Ensure the highest standards of food quality, safety, and hygiene.
* Collaborate with the kitchen team to innovate and refine menu items.
* Maintain inventory and ensure the freshness of all ingredients.
* Provide excellent culinary experiences for our customers.
Requirements:
* Must have at least 2 years of experience as a Sushi Chef or in a similar role.
* Skilled in sushi preparation techniques with excellent knife skills.
* A strong passion for Japanese cuisine and commitment to quality.
* Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
* A team player with good communication skills.
Benefits:
* Competitive salary based on experience.
* Opportunities for professional growth and skill development.
* Staff meals and other employee perks.
* A friendly and inclusive work environment.
How to Apply:
If you meet the requirements and are passionate about sushi craftsmanship, we would love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief introduction to [takamisushi123@gmail.com
]
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: takamisushi123@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Takami Sushi AB
(org.nr 559348-7670), http://www.takamisushi.se
Södra Kyrkogatan 20 (visa karta
)
252 23 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Takamisushi Jobbnummer
9081724