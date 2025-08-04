Sushi Chef - Sushi Lee G
We are currently looking for a Sushi Chef to join our team at Sushi Lee G.
If you are precise, organized, teamplayer and a fast learner, this is the job for you.
Responsibilities:
Prepare sushi and other dishes
Ensure that the highest quality of food is served at all times
Work closely with the team to maintain smooth operations
Follow strict hygiene and safety procedures
We are looking for:
Has experience preparing sushi in a professional kitchen environment
Can work both independently and as part of a team
Is flexible, responsible and able to handle a fast-paced environment
We offer:
Part-time position (75%)
Opportunities for growth and development
How to apply:
Please send your application and CV to info@sushileeg.com
