Suppy Chain Manager
Enginzyme AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2022-12-23
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Enginzyme AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
EnginZyme is a Swedish venture-backed startup building the most general and efficient technology platform for chemical production that the world has ever seen. Founded in 2014 in Stockholm, Sweden, we're funded by well-known investors, have been recognised as Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, and we are on a mission to transform a $5 trillion industry. We've recently raised $22M in Series B funding and are now moving towards large-scale commercialisation of our technology, which is where you come in.
You will be responsible for catalyst supply chain strategy and execution in support of EnginZyme's global catalyst sales business. This business critical role requires the creation and coordination of a reliable supply chain to ensure the delivery of our products on time to our customers. The role will require engagement with Business Development and R&D to enable short/medium/long term customer delivery projections. You will be required to develop a reliable and trackable process that will involve procurement of key raw materials, and coordination with toll manufacturing sites to facilitate catalyst production and delivery to customer sites on schedule. You will also be expected to develop and maintain strategic relationships within the supply chain and to seek alternate suppliers and toll manufacturers to ensure sanctity of supply to our customers. The role includes accountability for supply chain costs and product performance.
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
Set and execute a supply chain to deliver against short/medium/long term goals to support the company's financial plan
Manage raw material suppliers and toll manufacturing partners for commercial catalyst production
Implement logistics flow from suppliers to final customers
Establish supply chain with vetted suppliers and prepare for alternative options
Negotiate long-term contracts with critical suppliers
Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, toll manufacturers and customers
Develop quality control procedures and ensure implementation in-house and at critical suppliers
Lead the Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) process: forecasts, production, inventory, customer lead time, financial plan
Implement customer support tools to manage processes, including orders, deliveries, logistics, and customer relations
Lead efforts to secure regulatory approvals to support future sales
Select and integrate supply chain management tools in line with the company's business strategy and growth projections
EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATIONS:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in logistics/business/economics area
Candidates with Bachelor's or Master degree in a related technical area such as chemical engineering will also be considered
Minimum 10 years of global supply chain management experience
ADDITIONAL SKILLS, CAPABILITIES AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
Strong customer focus to ensure customer needs and expectations are met
Experience deploying state-of-the-art supply chain management tools
Ability to participate in a cross-functional, team-oriented environment
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Ability to interact with multiple levels of leadership internally and externally
Ability to present ideas and information in a clear, concise, and organized manner
Listens to others to respond effectively to ideas and questions
Experienced leader of projects and teams Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Enginzyme AB
(org.nr 556965-8494), https://enginzyme.com/
Tomtebodavägen 6 (visa karta
)
171 65 SOLNA Arbetsplats
EnginZyme AB Jobbnummer
7291807