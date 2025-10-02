Support Triage Manager
SignUp Software AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2025-10-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SignUp Software AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Join our dynamic team at SignUp Software, a leader in Microsoft Dynamics solutions, known for our innovative AP automation tool, ExFlow. As pioneers in invoice process automation, we help businesses around the world streamline their workflows and enhance operational efficiency. With a strong reputation for expertise, a collaborative work environment, and exciting growth opportunities, we offer an inspiring space for you to contribute to cutting-edge solutions and advance your career in tech.
About the role
As Support Triage Manager - EMEA, you'll lead our 1st Line Support and own overall throughput. You'll focus on driving workflow efficiency, ensuring ticket quality, empowering agents and customers, and keeping support metrics on track. You'll also play a key role in shaping customer-centric processes, improving data quality, managing escalations, and collaborating with engineering to balance workloads effectively.
This role offers strong potential for growth and is expected to evolve into a broader support leadership position.
Responsibilities
Ownership of 1st Line & ensuring workflow efficiency, ticket quality, enablement & SLA adherence
Support CSAT activities, contribute to customer centric processes & drive data quality/categorization.
Ownership of escalation and workload/throughput balancing
Act as an internal customer advocate, working with teams to address any product-related challenges.
Manage daily incident handovers to other global regions
Monitor customer CSAT and health, addressing any risks of churn and implementing strategies to improve retention.
Ensure CRM data quality for assigned customers
Collaborate closely with the Customer Experience Manager and Sr. Director of Global customer care to ensure a seamless customer experience.
What we are looking for
Higher professional education (MBO) level or equivalent.
3-5 years of relevant experience in a customer support team lead role or similar
Strong affinity with IT, ideally within ERP systems.
Fluent in English, oral and written
Additional qualifications that would be a plus:
Experience with D365FO or similar ERP systems.
Familiarity with customer success principles.
Other Nordic languages
We're seeking a Support Triage Manager with a customer-first mindset and the ability to make clear, confident decisions in fast-moving situations. You thrive on prioritizing and coordinating tasks efficiently, ensuring the right focus at the right time. Collaboration is second nature to you, whether working across teams, functions, or geographies - and you bring a proactive approach to every challenge. Most importantly, you have a genuine curiosity for understanding customer needs and pain points, enabling you to provide effective solutions both at scale and on an individual ticket level.
What we can offer you
Competitive salary
Hybrid working environment with the option to work remotely several days per week
International team with a supportive and collaborative culture
Clear path for growth in a fast-scaling global business
Opportunity to shape a brand-new function in the company
Health insurance & company pension contributions
The latest tools and tech to help you succeed
30 days paid vacation per year
We encourage you to apply even if you don't meet all the listed requirements. Research shows that individuals from underrepresented groups, including women, often hesitate to apply unless they meet every qualification. At SignUp Software, we value diverse perspectives and experiences.
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find the right match
Extent: Full-time
Location: Stockholm, Solna
Apply today by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
About us
At SignUp Software, we're not just developing software-we're transforming how finance teams work. Founded in Sweden and now a global leader in financial process automation, our award-winning solution ExFlow is trusted by over 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries.
Built natively into Microsoft Dynamics 365, ExFlow empowers finance departments to streamline accounts payable, accounts receivable, and other critical workflows with speed, accuracy, and insight. We're also expanding fast-across Europe, North America, APAC, and beyond-with the backing of leading private equity firm Insight Partners. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SignUp Software AB
(org.nr 556570-9721), http://www.signupsoftware.com Arbetsplats
SignUp Software Jobbnummer
9538060