Support Technician
Visual Art Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Visual Art Sweden AB i Stockholm
Visual Art is a global tech and media group driven by a passion for people, creativity, and design. Our business idea is to be a strategic partner to our clients through technical innovation and business-driven digital communication.
Since 1997, we have combined creative talent with technical expertise to deliver digital communication solutions for both Swedish and international clients across a wide range of industries and sectors.
Visual Art is part of the Vertiseit Group, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden. We are more than 280 employees worldwide - all on a mission to connect a world of retail.
Job Description and Key Responsibilities
We are now looking for a Support Technician to strengthen our Support team. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring stable operations and high customer satisfaction by providing technical support to our customers and internal stakeholders.
You will work in a service-oriented and fast-paced environment where troubleshooting, problem-solving, and communication are central. The role involves close collaboration with colleagues within support, operations, and development.
Your main responsibilities include:
Provide first- and second-line technical support to customers via ticket system, phone, and email
Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to hardware, software, networks, and digital signage solutions
Monitor systems and proactively identify and escalate incidents
Document cases, solutions, and routines to ensure knowledge sharing and continuous improvement
Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to resolve more complex issues
Contribute to improvements of support processes and customer experience
Your Profile
We believe you are a solution-oriented and service-minded person with a strong technical interest. You enjoy helping others, take ownership of your tasks, and stay calm even when things get hectic.
We think you bring:
Previous experience in a technical support or IT support role
Good technical understanding of IT environments (hardware, software, networks, operating systems)
Experience working with ticket systems and structured support processes
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English
A proactive mindset, attention to detail, and a willingness to learn
What we offer
A dynamic and inclusive workplace with fair and competitive employment conditions.
A strong focus on employee well-being, including health initiatives and a wellness allowance.
Opportunities for professional growth within both design and tech.
Skilled colleagues who contribute to an inspiring and innovative atmosphere.
This is a permanent full-time position, based at our Stockholm office. We recruit on an ongoing basis, with the last day of application being 2026-06-01. If you have any questions please contact Team Lead daniel.stepanovitch@visualart.com
You may send your application in Swedish or English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7673855-1980150". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Visual Art Sweden AB
(org.nr 556585-8338), https://jobs.visualart.com
Hälsingegatan 47 (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Visual Art Jobbnummer
9890450