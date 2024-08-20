Support Specialist within eHealth
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries. The positionTraditionally, we have delivered products, but right now, we're in an exciting transformation phase where we will begin delivering our e-health solutions as a service - Managed Services. Therefore, we are currently seeking a Support Specialist to strengthen our customer support. This is the position for you if you want to be part of our journey towards the future of support within Swedish healthcare!As a Support Specialist at the Contact Center, you are the face of the company and will have a lot of contact with our customers. In addition to handling incoming cases and functional analysis, you will also have the opportunity to continuously build your expertise. We place great emphasis on teamwork; everyone takes responsibility and contributes so that we, as a team, can deliver the best possible customer experience. The work is largely based on the principles of ITIL.At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.About youWe are looking for someone who can assist customers with their needs and make them feel well-received. The Contact Center is an important part of Cambio's offering, where you will have a central role in providing quick and professional feedback to our customers. We believe that you thrive in a group with a lot of drive and responsibility.We place great emphasis on personal suitability and are looking for someone with customer focus and drive, who enjoys providing professional service tailored to the specific needs of different customers. You are quick to learn and can quickly adapt to new systems and processes used in healthcare. As a person, you are calm and can work methodically in a high-paced environment, where you can handle multiple support cases and processes simultaneously. You are also a responsible team player who works towards set goals.Requirements
Good knowledge of systems
Relevant post-secondary education
Very good communication skills in Swedish, both spoken and written
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written
It's a bonus if you
Experience in support work
Experience with COSMIC or other Health Record System
Experience in healthcare and related IT systems in some form
Interest in troubleshooting
Working hours: According to schedule. Weekends and on-call may occur.Place of employment: Linköping or StockholmBackground check will be conducted during recruitment process. Scope: Full timeForm of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial periodOther: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about ushere!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career sitehere!
