Support Program Leader
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Kulturjobb / Ludvika Visa alla kulturjobb i Ludvika
2026-07-31
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
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, Solna
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The opportunity
IVRS (Integration, Verification, Release and Support) is a department within GI MACH, working with securing the quality of the MACH platform, the brain of the HVDC station. We are responsible for verification of the MACH Platform towards high level requirements and for releasing the platform to our customers. We are also responsible for making sure that our customers, mostly internal, get the support they need.
IVRS is now looking for a Support Program Leader to lead our support program and to coordinate the work with ongoing support activities in the MACH platform. As the Support Program Leader you will play an important role within GI MACH, communicating with our design organizations, our internal and external customers and other MACH stakeholders. As the Support Program Leader you are also part of the IVRS Leadership Team.
How You Will Make an Impact
Responsible for leading the customer support program within IVRS, i.e., leading the execution of the activities within the support program scope.
Customer interface for customer defects and support requests.
Manage the customer support issue backlog, including answering support requests and delivering answers and solutions to customer issues.
Follow up and consolidate status, plans, and appropriate customer defect statistics.
Continuously drive improvements in the defect handling process towards external customers
Coordinate troubleshooting activities towards customers
Act as the MACH Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for issues coming from Service and external customers
Dispatch product-related issues (defects and support issues), follow up, and drive them to closure in collaboration with the DOs.
Ownership of MACH Issue Management Process and related templates
Your Background
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Engineering or a related technical field
Proven leadership experience or experience from project management
Solid understanding of software development lifecycles
Strong interpersonal and communication skills for collaboration across global teams
Fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage but not required
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today! We are hiring for multiple positions.
Hiring Manager Fredrik Tinnerholm, fredrik.tinnerholm@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna:
Frank Hollstedt +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tomasz Szawica, tomasz.szawica@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10017303