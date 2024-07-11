support manager
2024-07-11
Job description
We are looking for an experienced support manager who will lead and operate in all aspects of IT service delivery including ensuring compliance with legislations, policies and other requirements.
Take the opportunity to join one of Sweden's most well-known companies as a consultant on a long term basis. The position is placed in Helsingborg but offers a hybrid set-up.
Responsibilities
Accountable for operational supplier management, e.g. responsibility for operational delivery and handling of system failures and new version roll-outs
Establish internal and external agreements as required to fulfill SLA for the platform
Manage platform budget, e.g. budget and forecasts, follow up cost development and proactively drive improvements in cost efficiency
Continually review and align license forecast and to ensure license compliance
Support the Platform Operations Manager with insights for balancing the need to implement the platform road map and ensuring platform availability and performance
Support the Platform Operations Manager with managing successful releases of changes to the applications as needed
Engage with Platform Engineering Manager and/or Chapter Leads regarding resources and functional expertise required for run-related changes
Contribute with insights to relevant forums related to the platforms
Help in applying best practice in service operations, continually driving to improve service and performance
Qualifications
Knowledge and experience of toolsets used to manage and monitor applications and infrastructure
Good written and verbal communication skills in English.
Knowledge and experience of running and operating core systems/platforms
Ability to achieve most tasks using own judgment and individual leadership
Ability to understand the complexity of the business and the role of technology as an integrated part of the business
Experience
Release management
