Support Developer 2nd line
Convene Mobility AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Halmstad Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Halmstad
2026-03-17
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Convene Mobility AB i Halmstad
We are looking to strengthen our support team with a junior developer. Most likely you are fresh out of school and want to try your wings in a support development role. You will be part of our 2nd line support team with focus on the cases that involve knowledge in C# and JavaScript in combination with Databases and API's.
The main focus for this role is not straight up coding, we are looking for someone who has knowledge of code, can read and understand code, but is more interested in problem solving than actual coding. However, some coding assignments may well be in the pipes for the right person (creating tools for other support agents to use).
You are comfortable with customer interactions through telephone, e-mail and other channels. You will be working with our CRM system in collaboration with the rest of our support team.
Our support team is located in Halmstad and this is an on-prem position, with some hybrid possibilities. Travel to other parts of the Convene group or to customer sites can occur.
We are focused on finding the right individual with the right knowledge to be part of our ongoing expansion. Our mission is to automate car handling and simplify life for both our partners and their customers.
Applicants must be fluid in Swedish and English.
Mandatory skills:
A degree in software development, computer science or software engineering where the following are included in the curriculum:
Object oriented programming
Databases
Communication through API's
Good to have skills:
Prior experience from support
Prior experience from any customer facing job
About you:
You are a flexible, solution-oriented, and innovative person.
A humble team player, you thrive in a collaborative environment and are always ready to contribute where needed.
You have good communication and documentation skills and are comfortable with customer interaction. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Convene Mobility AB
(org.nr 556413-0168), https://convenegroup.com
Pilefeltsgatan 73 (visa karta
)
302 50 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
Gordion AB Jobbnummer
9801190