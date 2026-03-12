Support Administrator

Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö
2026-03-12


We are looking for a Support Administrator for a company in Malmö. Start is in April, 12-month limited contract to begin with.

Assignment:
Provide general administrative services and/or secretarial assistance at local country, function or business level. Performs complex administrative activities and takes responsibility for delivering specific department processes/programs.
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Malmö through Incluso. Start is in April, 12-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Malmö.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.

