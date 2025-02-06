Supply Quality Manager - Additive Manufacturing
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Are you a quality champion with a deep understanding of additive manufacturing?
In this critical role, you'll be responsible for:
*
Partnering with key suppliers of materials, equipment, and services to drive continuous improvement.
*
Developing and implementing quality control processes from raw materials to finished products.
*
Building and leading a world-class quality program for our additive manufacturing supply chain.
*
Conducting in-depth supplier audits and evaluations, ensuring alignment with our stringent quality standards.
*
Investigating and resolving any quality issues with a data-driven and proactive approach.
Your profile
What you bring:
*
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Materials Science, or a related field.
*
5+ years of proven experience in quality management.
*
In-depth knowledge of additive manufacturing processes, materials, and quality standards.
*
Exceptional communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.
*
A passion for driving quality excellence and a dedication to continuous improvement.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
