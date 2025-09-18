Supply Network Intelligence Leader
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a Supply Network Intelligence Leader, you will play a central role in safeguarding the resilience of our global supply chain. Working within the Supply Partner Resilience and Program management team you will be responsible for mapping/monitoring risks, leading proactive intelligence work, and ensuring preparedness against internal and external disruptions. This role combines strategic foresight, analytical rigor, and hands-on execution in managing risks across raw materials, suppliers, and global markets.
Key Responsibilities
Risk Management and crisis support:
* Define, track, and own supply chain resilience KPIs and metrics. Ensure visibility of risk exposure and resilience performance across all business units.
* Assess and monitor risks related to natural disasters, geopolitical developments, sanctions, tariffs, and regulatory changes (including Critical Raw Materials).
* Conduct forward-looking analysis to anticipate risks before they materialize.
* Spread and escalate critical insights to relevant stakeholders across the organization.
* Lead or support taskforces during global or regional crises, ensuring rapid coordination and effective escalation.
* Drive global, regional and segment-level risk assessments and ensure timely information flow to decision-makers.
Supply chain mapping and analysis:
* Develop and maintain comprehensive supply chain maps that detail the flow of materials, information to end customers.
* Identify key nodes and links within the supply chain and document their roles and interdependencies.
* Use supply chain mapping tools and software to visualize and analyse supply chain networks.
* Conduct thorough analysis of supply chain processes to identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and areas for improvement.
* Develop and implement process optimization strategies to enhance supply chain performance.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to streamline operations and improve supply chain visibility.
Business Continuity and knowledge management:
* Develop and run risk simulations and stress tests.
* Capture and share lessons learned from past disruptions and crisis management cases.
* Institutionalize best practices for future preparedness.
Who are you?
We belive that you have proven experience in supply chain, procurement, or risk management, ideally in the automotive or manufacturing industry. You have hands-on experience in crisis management and business continuity planning.
We also value:
* Strong analytical skills with experience in risk modeling, dependency analysis, and scenario planning.
* Solid understanding of geopolitical, regulatory, and global trade dynamics.
* Strong communicator with the ability to translate intelligence into actionable strategies.
* Proficiency with risk management and supply chain monitoring tools is an advantage.
Exept from your hard skills, who you are is of great important to us! To trhive in this position we think that you enjoy driving your own work and taking initiatives, and you do so with a team player attitude.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* Modern workplace: with activity-based office space.
* Close cooperation with colleagues from different functions.
* Chance to develop yourself and to work in a global industry network both with suppliers and partners but also other brands of Volvo Group.
* Opportunity to develop your career further and grow within Volvo Group Purchasing.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Vikram Kulkarni, Head of End-to-end Risk Managementvikram.kulkarni@volvo.com
Last application date: 5th of October
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
