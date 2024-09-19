Supply Chain Security Manager
2024-09-19
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Saab's Group Security function is expanding and right now we are looking for a person who can work within supply chain security.
As supply chain security manager at Group Security, you will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of the everyday business alongside complex IT environments and projects with high business impact.
In your role you will be responsible for areas within Supply chain security.
You will also support supply chain security activities for Saab's corporate and be responsible for coordinating supply chain security activities within your areas and support Saab's procurement functions in handling external and internal security requirements.
Organization will look at you for leadership within your area of expertise and you will be a key player in ensuring compliance and raising security awareness.
Your main tasks will be:
*
Establish and maintain an annual audit plan related to supply chain security
*
Support for Saab's procurement functions in questions related to security
*
Conduct risk- and security assessment including monitor risks within the supply chain security area
*
Conduct security awareness information and trainings
*
Cooperate with internal and external stakeholders such as, Procurement, Business Continuity Management, Business owners, Authorities and Suppliers
*
Continuously follow up compliance toward the supply chain security framework
*
Conduct audits and check-ups of Saab's suppliers in close collaboration with Procurement and BCM functions
*
Annually and when required, compile reports regarding the status of Saab's supply chain security
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Your profile
Required skills:
*
Structured, service minded and curious as a person
*
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written.
*
Good problem solving and analytical skills.
Desired skills:
*
Experience of leading projects
*
Experience from working with supply chain security
*
Experience from working in government or experience from working in a global company including understanding of supply chain security related issues in the business process
*
Experience from information security standards such as ISO 27001 or NIST
*
Personal qualities will be of great importance. You are trustworthy with strong a personal drive and and passion for supply chain security. As Supply chain security officer/Manager at Saab you are likely to get in contact with classified information. This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
You will collaborate with experienced professionals in an environment that fosters career, development and personal growth. You will part of Saab's Group Security function. The team you will join is primarily based in Stockholm and Linköping.
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
