Supply Chain Planner
2024-11-26
Group Supply Chain Planning is a newly established team which works from a TRATON perspective with Supply Chain Planning. We are currently looking for an experienced Supply chain planner. In this role, you will focus on tactical planning from a TRATON perspective. Being a part of refining processes to be able to secure supply chain capacity to meet the growing demands of our customers.
If you're ready to take the next step in your supply chain career, and join a positive and high-performing team that is dedicated to improve the efficiency of our supply chain operations, we are looking forward to your application.
Purpose and Responsibilities
As a Supply chain planner, you will play an important role in TRATON's global tactical planning and supply chain planning activities. Working in close collaboration with a Supply Chain Developer, you will work towards sustainable supply chain solutions and contribute to the development of necessary processes and tools.
Your responsibilities will include tactical capacity planning for common components, collaborating across brands and functions to create a rolling 12-month production plan that aligns with group demands. This requires collecting and consolidating demand volumes across brands, analyzing data from a planning perspective, and contributing to well-informed recommendations for production plans.
Additionally, you will coordinate and manage cross-brand alignment meetings to follow-up on actions, and ensure efficient operations.
This role will involve daily interactions with different stakeholders within the TRATON organization, including production, market, procurement, and supply chain teams from the different brands.
Experience and Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you need to have documented experience in supply chain management, and a broad understanding of its processes and challenges.
This is a dynamic and fast-paced role that will require you to handle complex situations - every day will bring new challenges and opportunities for growth. Therefore, you need to be self-driven and comfortable with untangling situations that are not yet clear.
You should possess strong analytical and detail-oriented skills, as well as excellent communication abilities. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is essential.
You have strong skills in Microsoft Excel, and familiarity with data-driven analytics tools, such as Power BI, is considered an advantage.
A relevant university degree and/or professional experience in supply chain, production planning, or related fields.
Personal Competencies
We are looking for a person with a positive attitude, who can contribute both individually, and as a team player. As you will work closely with cross-functional and cross-brand teams to drive alignment and success in operations, this will be crucial competence.
You need to be open to new challenges, and have the ability to adapt easily to new situations. As this is a new role, you also need a drive and willingness to learn and grow with the role as we move forward.
Why join us?
Supportive team and leadership: You will join a positive team of experienced professionals who will strive to deliver a great result while also supporting and caring for your development
Collaborative environment: You will be part of a team that values cross-brand and cross-functional collaboration to solve complex challenges
Professional Growth: This is a dynamic role that offers opportunities to develop your skills, learn new tools, and grow within a global organization
Impactful work: You will contribute directly to securing TRATON's supply chain capacity and improving processes that will influence global operations
TRATON
TRATON is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, consisting of brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus and International. Through our products and services, and as a partner to our customers, we aim to transform transportation together. For us, sustainable economic growth always includes treating people and nature with respect.
We Offer:
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress
Contact information
Recruiting manager Heléne Ernow Rydahl; helene.ernow.rydahl@scania.com
Application
Please send your CV via scania.com as soon as possible and no later than November 9th 2024.
We perform a background check for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we drive the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses and 13,400 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 170 billion, of which over 21 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has approximately 57,000 employees. Research and development is mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
