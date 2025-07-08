Supply Chain Manager for Clinical Trial medications
Adecco Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
We are now seeking a Supply Chain Manager for Clinical Trial medications for an consultant assignment with AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
The role:
Would you like to utilize your planning and supply chain knowledge to lead clinical supplies for your portfolio of global clinical studies? With constant new products and launches, there has never been a better time to join Global Clinical Supply Chain and shape our future with a significant contribution to life-changing medicines.
We have an exciting opportunity for talented Supply Chain Managers to join AstraZenecas Clinical Study Supply Chain team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is a key role within their Clinical Manufacturing and Supply teams, and they make sure clinical trial medications are available at the right quality, in the right quantity at the right time for every patient taking part in AstraZeneca's trials all over the world. Their goal is to never miss a patient.
Tasks and responsibilities:
In this role you will project manage the design, plan, and set-up of the study supply chain to ensure on time delivery of clinical supplies. You will also lead a cross-functional team enabling continuous dialogue with both internal and external partners on study design requirements and associated changes which may impact the supply chain elements of the study.
To be successful in this role you need to be a fast learner, self-driven and comfortable working in a high pace R&D environment. You need to be a collaborative team player, flexible and have strong communication, planning and problem-solving skills.
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Project manage the delivery of clinical supplies effectively and consistently, and input to the balance of costs and any risks to supply.
• Ensure effective communication with project teams and key partners across a global network.
• Support risk management of individual studies with proactive mitigation of risks that potentially impact the quality or delivery of supplies.
• Take ownership for Inventory management including any rework and recalls, extensions of shelf life and expiry date management, or stock destruction.
• Manage the Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system to execute demand and supply planning.
• Work within GMP Quality Management Systems ensuring that you actively handle any deviations, complaints and change controls.
Essential requirements:
• Bachelor's Degree in a scientific or supply chain subject area - equivalent experience will be considered.
• Experience within a supply chain management environment with a holistic knowledge of end-to-end supply chain activities
• Experience of demand planning and forecasting and risk identification and management
• Experience in running projects and in?uencing customer demands.
• Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.
• Proficient IT skills with an ability to adapt and operate in bespoke multiple systems.
Desirables:
• Awareness of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practise) and GCP (Good Clinical Practice)
• Knowledge of clinical development processes relevant to the supply of clinical materials
• Lean knowledge and understanding
• Experienced in handling Quality Events (Deviations, Change Controls, Complaints)
Soft skills:
• Strong in?uencing, negotiating and problem-solving skills, across geographical and cultural boundaries
• Ability to adapt and operate in bespoke multiple systems.
Contact information:
If you experience any technical issues with the application process, please don't hesitate to contact us at info@adecco.se
For questions regarding the assignment or recruitment process, please contact the responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se Jobbnummer
9422530