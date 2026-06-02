Supply Chain Manager
Qrios AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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We have an exciting opportunity for talented Supply Chain Managers to join our Clinical Study Supply Chain team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is a key role within our Clinical Manufacturing and Supply teams, and we make sure clinical trial medications are available at the right quality, in the right quantity at the right time for every patient taking part in AstraZeneca's trials all over the world. Our goal is to never miss a patient.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) we are the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people around the world. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines – from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
About the position
In this role you will project manage the design, plan, and set-up of the study supply chain to ensure on time delivery of clinical supplies. You will also lead a cross-functional team enabling continuous dialogue with both internal and external partners on study design requirements and associated changes which may impact the supply chain elements of the study.
To be successful in this role you need to be a fast learner, self-driven and comfortable working in a high pace R&D environment. You need to be a collaborative team player, flexible and have strong communication, planning and problem-solving skills.
Reponsibilities
• Project manage the delivery of clinical supplies effectively and consistently, and input to the balance of costs and any risks to supply.
• Ensure effective communication with project teams and key partners across a global network.
• Support risk management of individual studies with proactive mitigation of risks that potentially impact the quality or delivery of supplies.
• Take ownership for Inventory management including any rework and recalls, extensions of shelf life and expiry date management, or stock destruction.
• Manage the Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system to execute demand and supply planning.
• Work within GMP Quality Management Systems ensuring that you actively handle any deviations, complaints and change controls.
Soft skills:
• Strong influencing, negotiating and problem-solving skills, across geographical and cultural boundaries
• Ability to adapt and operate in bespoke multiple systems.
Your profile
Essential for the role:
• Bachelor's Degree in a scientific or business subject area – equivalent experience will be considered
• Experience within a supply chain environment or pharmaceutical industry
• Holistic knowledge of end-to-end supply chain activities
• Experience of demand planning and forecasting and risk identification and management
• Experience in running projects and influencing customer demands
• Strong influencing, negotiating and problem-solving skills, across geographical and cultural boundaries
• Excellent English written and verbal communication skills
• Proficient IT skills with an ability to adapt and operate in bespoke multiple systems
• Ability to constantly learn and evolve with all the new processes and transformation journey that the role is going through.
Desirable for the role:
• Awareness of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practise) and GCP (Good Clinical Practice)
• Knowledge of clinical development processes relevant to the supply of clinical materials
• Lean knowledge and understanding
• Experienced in handling Quality Events (Deviations, Change Controls, Complaints)
About the Organisation
This is a consultant assignment at AstraZeneca in Göteborg for 1 year, starting in August 2026.
During the time you will be hired by QRIOS.
Please apply by registering your CV here on our website. Click on the "Ansök" button to the right. It is our recommendation that you register as much information as possible and that you attach a complete CV-document. Please check that your correct e-mail address is registered. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Qrios AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), https://qrios.se/
Drakegatan 6-10 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se 073-850 49 73 Jobbnummer
9941268