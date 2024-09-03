Supply Chain Coordinator
Do you want to learn new skills and take on new challenges while helping our business to expand? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you.
We are seeking a meticulous and well organized Supply Chain Coordinator, focusing on other direct materials to join our team.
Be part of creating a smoke-free future
You will be part of Swedish Match, where we produce nicotine pouches and nicotine-free products in Silkeborg. We have a number of brands across Europe including ZYN, VOLT and THUNDER.
We can offer you an open and outgoing culture, a growing business and a developing organisation. At our factory and office facilities in Gothenburg, 500 dedicated employees work divided between Operations, IT, Business Control, Customer Care and administration.
Join our team and grow with us!
You will be a central part of our supply chain team as you drive daily management and administration of tax stickers, ensuring quality control and reconciliation as you support the factory in Gothenburg. You will align company policies, systems, and processes, and make sure that they are clearly documented and communicated to relevant stakeholders.
You will contribute to the development, improvement, and maintenance of documentation for warehouse and transportation processes. Additionally, you will identify improvement opportunities and execute them. You will also participate in creating and implementing effective procedures for tax sticker management.
Are we a good match?
The area is still quite new for Swedish Match, therefore establishing new methods and processes will be important for you in order to support the organization on the long term. We are looking for an organized, detail-oriented and proactive individual, who has the ability to work independently. Furthermore, you will contribute to the design and implementation of systems and processes that ensure accurate and compliant inventory reporting. Hence, you will have a crucial role which maintains compliance with market and authority requirements.
Qualifications:
- Solid experience in process management. - Knowledge of tax regulations. - Ability to collaborate with different departments and manage stakeholders efficiently. - Service-oriented with the ability to provide administrative support in an efficient manner. - Knowledge and experience in working with business and inventory systems, MS Office and other relevant IT systems. - Good communication skills in spoken and written Swedish and English
Key Responsibilities:
- Verify the quantity of physically delivered tax stickers against documentation.
- Perform quality control checks on delivered packs.
- Ensure tax stickers are on reels and available according to the scheduled production plan.
- Systematically conduct inventory counting of tax stickers at designated storage locations.
- Prepare monthly reconciliation reports compliant with authority requirements.
How to apply
You apply by clicking the "Apply now" button below, where you enter your personal details, enclose CV and cover letter written in English or Danish. We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, as we may work continuously with the selection and interview process.
If you have questions in regards to the above contact Helena Lundén, +4670 337 75 26.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Swedish Match is a listed company on the international market. We develop, manufacture and sell well-known brands of the highest quality in the Smokeless Products and Lights segments. With a flexible, innovative, and sustainable approach, we are working for having the right strategy, people, competences, products and structure in place to quickly meet changing market conditions. We want to maximize enjoyment of our products by minimizing the carbon footprint. With a portfolio of modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products both with and without tobacco that meet market demand. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we are doing.
That's why we who work at Swedish Match are proud to work here - because together we make a difference! Ersättning
