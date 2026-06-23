Supply Chain Analyst, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Lund Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Lund
2026-06-23
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
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, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As a Supply Chain Analyst, you will play a key role in supporting cross-functional initiatives within Global Supply Chain. In this role, you will take ownership of our KPI management, lead deviation follow-ups, and ensure that our data analysis directly supports our updated processes and future ways of working. You will be a central part of driving our data-driven culture -exploring how we can leverage AI to enhance our analytical capabilities and turning numbers into insights that help our organization make informed and proactive decisions.
This is a temporary position covering a parental leave.
Who is your future team?
You will join Global Supply Chain Development, a team within the Global Supply Chain organization. The team drives cross-functional business development.
The team is a group of 7 specialists with expertise in Project Management, End-to- End Process Management, Analytics, ERP, Continuous Improvements, and Internal Communication. Together, our work strengthens The Global Supply Chain organization in delivering its mission and long-term strategy while contributing to Axis' global efficiency and success.
What you'll do as a Supply Chain Analyst
Your mission is to turn supply chain data into actionable insights that lead to better business decisions. You will act as an ambassador for our KPI & metric agenda, promoting a proactive approach and continuous performance improvements that help the organization stay ahead of potential challenges.
By working cross-functionally across Global Supply Chain and Operations, you will bridge the gap between business needs and data solutions.
Your main responsibilities include:
Lead the governance of key supply chain KPIs and the deviation management process.
Drive data-driven improvement activities to optimize workflows
Analyze supply chain data from different systems while supporting the integration of AI solutions to identify challenges and opportunities and define plans of action to increase business efficiency.
Provide data analysis in the early phases of improvement projects and activities to make the most efficient and beneficial decisions.
Provide data analysis as important input when prioritizing focus areas within Global Supply Chain.
Maintain high data quality within our ERP and BI systems to ensure reliable reporting.
Be a partner with our Operations Analytics team to define, develop and refine analytics solutions within Qlik Sense based on business needs.
Collaborate with colleagues in our different functions and processes (S&OP, RMA, Order), to understand the business needs and together translate pain points into actionable solutions
Actively support process development by designing and proposing new KPIs and measurements that enable proactive monitoring and continuous improvement of our supply chain processes
Who are we looking for?
You are a leader with strategic insight.
You are at your best in an environment where you plan, drive, and take responsibility for your own activities.
You are analytical, curious, and improvement driven. You have the desire to understand the 'why'. You use data to proactively improve workflows with data to stay ahead of challenges.
You have a technical depth who can translate complex data into clear, understandable insights for colleagues in different functions. You have the ability to create structure and bring clarity.
You enjoy collaboration and are comfortable building relationships across different functions.
You understand organizational processes, dependencies, and technical landscapes - and enjoy guiding stakeholders through change to achieve measurable impact.
We expect you to have:
A relevant university degree (minimum B.Sc.) in Engineering, Logistics, Business, or similar.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Strong interest in data and data quality
Strong interest in data visualization and experience working with BI tools (preferably Qlik Sense)
Proven experience of professional flexibility to easily and efficiently transition from detailed, complex data analytics into clear, professional reports and high-level presentations
Proven business- & customer-oriented mindset
Proven experience working with supply chain optimization in a global environment
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to influence and guide stakeholders
High proficiency in Excel and experience with AI addons such as Claude
Experience working with data from ERP systems
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Malin Haag, Manager Global Supply Chain Development at +46 46 272 1800
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9975888