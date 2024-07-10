Supplier Quality & Development Engineer (for Hvdc Yard Materials)
2024-07-10
We are seeking an experienced Senior Supplier Quality Engineer to play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our mission-critical HVDC main circuit equipment. In this highly impactful position within our HVDC business, you will take full ownership of our key suppliers for transformers, breakers, bushings, capacitors, GIS, and other essential HVDC power grid components.
Your expertise and diligence in supplier qualification, surveillance, and issue resolution will directly contribute to the performance and safety of Hitachi's innovative HVDC technologies that are powering the next generation of efficient, reliable electricity transmission worldwide. This is an opportunity to leverage your technical prowess and quality engineering acumen to drive real change within an industry-leading organization.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements!
Your responsibilities
Qualify new suppliers through rigorous assessment of their quality systems and manufacturing capabilities for HVDC equipment
Develop comprehensive supplier quality plans and inspection protocols to mitigate business risk for our HVDC main circuit portfolio
Monitor supplier performance through on-site audits, data analysis, and rapid issue resolution
Collaborate cross-functionally with our HVDC engineering, procurement, and operations teams to ensure seamless supplier integration
Drive continuous improvement initiatives to elevate supplier quality and reduce risk across our HVDC supply chain
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Quality, or a related technical discipline
Proven experience in supplier quality engineering, preferably in the power equipment or HVDC industry
Deep expertise in quality management principles, APQP, PPAP, and related quality tools for high-voltage, mission-critical components
Excellent problem-solving, project management, and stakeholder management skills
Willingness to travel up to 30% to supplier sites
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before August 11! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
For specific questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager, Robert Malmquist, robert.malmquist@hitachienergy.com
For specific questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager, Robert Malmquist, robert.malmquist@hitachienergy.com. Union representatives Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
