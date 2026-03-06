Supplier Quality Engineer (SQE) till Saab
2026-03-06
We are currently looking for a Supplier Quality Engineer (SQE) for an exciting consultant assignment at Saab in Solna. The assignment is a consultancy role where you will be employed by Poolia and work on-site with our client. The assignment is planned to start as soon as possible and will initially run for six months, with the possibility of extension.
In this role, you will strengthen supplier quality processes within the Maintenance & Lifecycle phase, working closely with suppliers and internal stakeholders to ensure high-quality standards and effective deviation management.
About the position
As a Supplier Quality Engineer, you will play a key role in managing supplier-related quality issues and driving continuous improvements within the supply chain. The assignment focuses on non-conformance management, supplier corrective actions, and ensuring that root cause analyses are carried out effectively to prevent recurring quality issues.
You will collaborate closely with stakeholders such as Incoming Inspection, Operational Buyers/Purchasing, Production, Design Engineering, Product Quality, Production Engineering, and suppliers. The role requires strong stakeholder management skills and the ability to operate effectively in a cross-functional environment.
Reponsibilities
Key responsibilities include:
• Drive and manage NCR (Non-Conformance Report) and SCAR (Supplier Corrective Action Report) activities
• Participate in MRB (Material Review Board) and lead supplier-related quality cases
• Analyze deviations and ensure corrective actions prevent recurrence
• Lead Root Cause Analysis (5 Why) and 8D processes with suppliers
• Define, coordinate, and verify supplier corrective actions
• Approve closure of supplier NCRs
• Identify trends and patterns related to suppliers, products, and defect types
• Monitor and follow up on supplier quality performance
• Lead corrective action taskforces when required
• Coordinate between SQM, Purchasing, Incoming Inspection, Production, and Suppliers
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe you have a strong background in quality engineering and supplier quality management, combined with an analytical and structured approach to problem solving.
We believe you have:
• Practical and theoretical education within Quality Engineering or similar field
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, including 8D, RCA, and CAPA methodologies
• Experience and knowledge in circuit board and electronics manufacturing processes
• Knowledge of industry standards such as IPC, J-STD, and MIL for high reliability electronics
• Ability to read and interpret technical drawings and specifications
• Knowledge of tolerances, drawings, and technical documentation
• Experience handling product deviations through NCR workflows
• Experience working in ERP systems and managing NCR master data
• Understanding of operational procurement and production processes
• Strong competence within PCBA and electronics
As a person, you are proactive and hands-on with a strong sense of ownership. You communicate effectively with both internal teams and suppliers and are comfortable driving topics independently. You are structured, persistent, and results-oriented, and thrive in a dynamic production and supplier environment.
