Supplier Quality Engineer
Incluso AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-15
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We are looking for a Supplier Quality Engineer for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Description
The Supplier Quality Engineer (SQE) is part of the Supply Network Quality (SNQ) Organisation within our client 's Purchasing and reports to the Director for SNQ.
Purpose
The SQE performs quality assurance activities to ensure that sourced components and suppliers' production processes meet the necessary quality standards and specifications, ultimately contributing to the overall quality of the final product as well as high quality performance of suppliers.
Responsibilities
Assess and evaluate potential suppliers based on their quality systems, capabilities and performance history.
Conduct audits and site visits to ensure suppliers comply with quality standards.
Perform assessments, evaluations and approval of materials and components sourced from suppliers.
Perform quality assurance activities in Projects (including performing APQP activities where necessary) according to DVP to meet necessary deadlines.
Participate in cross-functional teams to address quality issues and improve product quality.
Monitor supplier performance through regular reviews and audits.
Collaborate with suppliers to improve their processes and quality systems.
Educate and provide support to suppliers in order to develop their quality standards, performance, and best practices. Make sure that quality objectives and expectations are known to suppliers.
Maintain comprehensive records of supplier evaluations, audits, and performance metrics.
Work closely with Technology, Operations, and Purchasing teams to ensure alignment of quality expectations.
Ensure that we utilize and enhance synergies.
Contribute to Risk Assessments of suppliers within assigned commodities.
Participate in and contribute to the fulfilment of company strategy, operational and personal development activities.
Contribute to cost reduction and sustainability goals, including lowering CO2 emissions and supporting environmentally responsible initiatives.
Authority
In accordance with the valid our client 's governance and processes, the SQE has the authorities to act to fulfill the above tasks and responsibilities.
Represent SNQ in projects and sourcing cases for their commodities.
Approve or reject PPAP submitted by external suppliers.
Propose suppliers to be entered into LPS, put on business hold or phased out per the LPS escalation process.
Perform and approve/reject audit performance results.
Competencies
Bachelor's degree in engineering, Quality Management, or a related field or experience in supplier quality engineering or quality assurance in a manufacturing environment, preferably in the automotive or marine industry.
Strong knowledge of quality management systems (e.g., ISO 9001) and quality improvement methodologies (e.g., Six Sigma, Lean).
Proficient in statistical analysis and quality tools (e.g., SPC, FMEA, root cause analysis).
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with suppliers and cross-functional teams.
Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive approach to quality management.
Proficient in using digital tools including Microsoft Office 365 applications.
Understanding of sustainability concepts and strategies, including the 9Rs, carbon footprint (CO2) analysis, and related environmental frameworks.
This role requires fluency in English.
Application:
Please submit your CV and application in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7574970-1949181". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9857095