Supplier Quality Engineer
2025-11-06
Supplier Quality Engineer - Software
Interested to join a team who works hand and in hand with our suppliers to secure the best product quality for our customers? Driven by a strong quality mindset? Convinced that building solid relationship with supplier is key to continuously improve? Or just curious about the title? These are already good reasons to look at this job posting!
This is us, your new colleagues
The Supplier Network Quality organization, belonging to Volvo Group Truck Purchasing, is driving the global supplier base towards premium automotive quality standards and world-class performance. We are responsible for continuously improving the supplier base and the quality of purchased parts.
There is now an opportunity to join the SNQ Autonomous, Safety and HMI as an SQE in the Software area. We have team members located in Gothenburg (Sweden) and Lyon (France).
Our main purpose is to foster quality culture in everything we do and to sustainably develop our suppliers to world-class performance.
Role description
As a Software SQE, you have a full end-to-end ownership of your portfolio. Your input is key to select the best suitable supplier for a sourcing award for a product. Your work continues throughout the project to secure a quality assured project launch. After serial production start, you continue to follow and challenge our suppliers through continuous improvement work and zero default mindset. Risk management skills are core in all three steps: sourcing, project and running production.
Example of topics you will come across is RTS (review of technical specification), Software APQP, Software PPAP, A-Spice assessment or again different kind of audits at supplier. This requires you to build and develop a large network made of partners from Suppliers, Buyers, Engineering, Production Plants, Project Stakeholders, Warranty Department, etc.
Some of these activities will take place at the supplier locations or in our production plants and at the Volvo offices. This will require that you can take a leading position, driving for results according to Volvo Groups expectations.
Who are you?
In this recruitment, we are looking for someone skilled in SW quality assurance, with good knowledge of best practices of A-Spice standard. You have an eye for details thanks to your technical knowledge in the field of quality driven SW development, but also you have a good general understanding of the situation, being able to build risk assessments and focus on the right areas. You are an excellent communicator and a multicultural team player, both internally Volvo but also towards supplier management teams, able to create networks and to lead cross-functional activities.
You show great interest in the quality area with a good knowledge of automotive quality standards. You are targeting customer satisfaction in your daily work while remaining structured and organized.
In terms of mindset and personality, we are looking for someone that embraces problems and seeing it as learnings and opportunities. You have the right cross-functional mindset and willingness to share ideas.
Required knowledge/experience
The job needs frequent travels (up to 2-3 times per month during certain periods)
* Preferred MSc or BSc in Engineering, and >5 years of technical experience needed (extensive experience and strong performance can substitute for academic degree)
* Knowledge of specific standards and tools used in SW areas is a plus such as ISO 26262 (Safety), ISO/CEI 15504 (A-Spice), ISO/SAE 21434 (Cybersecurity)
* Knowledge in Electronics manufacturing and SMT production line is a plus for this position
* Good knowledge and practice of automotive quality standards and tools, such as ISO/TS 16949, APQP & PPAP
* Experience from supplier quality work within automotive business is beneficial
* Good English communication skills, both orally and in writing, plus local language
* Driving licence.
Location: Sweden, Gothenburg
Starting date: As soon as possible
