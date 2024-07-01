Supplier Quality Engineer
Do you want to play a key role in quality assuring and developing NOVO Energy's worldwide supplier base? Do you have a deep understanding of working and cooperating cross-functionally in a multicultural environment? If so, we would be thrilled to get to know you!
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Senior Supplier Quality Engineer to join our Supply Chain team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
We are looking for an experienced Supplier Quality Engineer with industry background. Focus will be on direct material but involvement in other types of categories might from time to time be needed.
What you will do
You will take responsibility for quality management of new and existing suppliers. For example early quality assurance of suppliers, create, develop and implement a supplier quality toolbox, assess and audit suppliers as well as continuously review and problem-solve to ensure a flawless transition into our manufacturing and supply of our products.
You will play an important role to lead and co-ordinate quality activities with the suppliers, cooperating cross-functionally within NOVO.
In this role you will be reporting to the Manager Purchasing Direct Material.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Lead and coordinate supplier management activities for NOVO suppliers during the supplier selection and industrialization phase.
• Execute supplier audits, specifically QMS audits and process audits.
• Advice Category Managers on nomination strategy based on quality performance.
• Support and oversee suppliers APQP (or similar) process and successful PPAP completion.
• Ensure that quality requirements are collected from all parts of NOVO and communicated to suppliers in an effective way.
• Support supplier nonconformity management and escalation process.
• Embed the NOVO Supplier Quality Manual with Suppliers
• Work across many parts of the organisation, collaborating with Category Managers, Logistics, Quality, Process engineering and R&D at both NOVO and Northvolt.
Skills & Requirements
The person we are looking for is a team player, curious and eager to learn. Our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. You will get the chance to have a real impact on the NOVO success story.
- BSc or MSc degree in Materials/Mechanical/Manufacturing/Chemical Engineering or similar
- Experience of supplier quality management in automotive industry
- Quality management systems knowledge, e.g. IATF16949, ISO 9001
- Experience in developing processes, standards, procedures and documentation to support efficient Supplier Quality Management
-
Familiar with Automotive Core Tools (APQP, PPAP, Control Plans, FMEA, SPC, MSA) and Quality troubleshooting (8D/A3 problem solving)
-
Project management skills and a successful track record of leading quality improvements within an OEM or other manufacturing company.
- Familiar with VDA 6.3 process audit
- Excellent English written and oral skills
- Willingness to travel to supplier locations
- Highly organized and results driven
- An eye for details
- Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
- Ability to work well with others, as well as independently
- Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
- Experience from working with Chemicals and/or Raw materials, having IATF 16949 auditor certificate and/or VDA 6.3 Process Auditor certificate is considered extra beneficial.
We want to inform you that we handle applications on a rolling-basis, don't wait with your application! During the summer though, our recruitment process may take longer than usual due to the holiday season. We ask for your understanding and appreciate your patience. We will review your application as soon as possible and get back to you at the earliest opportunity.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
