Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer Quintus Technologies
Talensia AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-08-03
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Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer – Quintus Technologies
At Quintus Technologies, we are proud to be the world leader in advanced high-pressure technology, delivering complex systems and world-class service to customers across the globe.
Quintus is growing, and as part of this growth we are strengthening our work with suppliers across the supply chain. We are now looking for an experienced Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer to take on a newly established role within our Quality team in Västerås.
This is a role for someone who wants to bring experience, take ownership and help develop how Quintus works with supplier quality going forward. You will work close to suppliers and colleagues across Quintus, with a clear impact on quality, delivery performance and ways of working.
Together with suppliers and internal teams, you will prevent quality issues, follow up on non-conformities, lead supplier audits and drive root cause analysis and corrective actions.
You will join an international company with advanced products, high customer expectations and a strong focus on quality, collaboration and continuous improvement.
The role
As Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer, your focus will be to reduce supplier-related risks, improve supplier performance and make sure that quality requirements are understood and followed.
You will take an active role in supplier audits, supplier-related non-conformities, root cause analysis, corrective actions and process improvements. You will also be an important link between suppliers and Quintus, helping the organization learn from quality issues and prevent recurrence.
Since Quintus works with suppliers internationally, travel is a natural part of the role.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with solid experience from quality assurance and supplier quality in an industrial or technical environment. You are used to working with suppliers, audits, quality issues and improvement work, and you understand how supplier performance affects production, lead times and customer delivery.
You are structured, analytical and confident in driving quality matters involving several functions. You communicate clearly, build trust and are strong in collaboration, both with suppliers and across internal teams. You know how to build long-term relationships while keeping quality requirements clear.
A university degree in engineering is preferred, for example within mechanical engineering, industrial engineering or a similar field. Experience from quality methods such as 8D, FMEA, APQP, PPAP, Six Sigma or similar is valuable. Knowledge of standards such as ISO 9001 is also beneficial.
You are fluent in both English and Swedish. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Talensia AB
(org.nr 559350-4474), https://quintustechnologies.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Quintus Technologies Jobbnummer
10020315